Dia Mirza Mourns Her Niece's Demise With An Emotional Note; 'My Jaan. Gone Into The Light'

Actress Dia Mirza recently took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of the demise of her niece Tanya Kakde. Without divulging any details about the cause of death, the Sanju actress penned an emotional note along with a picture of her niece.

Dia wrote in the eulogy, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti." She also added a yellow heart emoticon, a tiger one and a folded hands emoji to her note.

As soon as Dia posted this tragic news, many of her industry colleagues expressed grief. Arjun Rampal commented, "So sorry to hear this Dia. Prayers for all of you her family and her soul. Om Shanti 🙏🏽." Tillotama Shome wrote, "Oh no Dia, my deepest condolences to you and the family. Death is hard enough, but the death of a young life is harder to fathom. So sorry."

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali's comment read,"May she be the brightest star in the sky." "I have to words to comfort you Dia. This is heartbreaking. Your words mean much. Hope they can heal. I pray. 🙏," read Boman Irani's comment on Dia Mirza's post. Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh Dia so so sorry for your loss. Big hug to you take care ❤️💔."

Other celebrities like Shreya Dhanwanthary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bhavana Panday, Gauahar Khan and Rahul Dev also shared folded hands and heartbreak emojis in the comment section.

An overwhelmed Dia expressed his gratitude for all the prayers and blessings and replied, "Thank you all for your prayers and blessings 🙏🏻🙏🏻 I pray that Tanya has found peace and transcended to a place that gives her freedom from all her pain.

According to reports, Tanya Kakde, step-daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan passed away in a car accident on NH 44. She was travelling along with her friends towards Hyderabad from RGI airport, when their car hit the divider on the road.

GI airport inspector R Srivinas told ETimes that Tanya suffered severe injury on her head and her right hand, and was pronounced dead by the doctors upon arrival at Osmania General Hospital.