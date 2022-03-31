Did John Abraham Just Offend Nora Fatehi? Says It Kills Him When He's Asked To Include Item Songs In His Films

It's known to all that most of the famous item numbers of Nora Fatehi belong to John Abraham's films. Be it 'Dilbar Dilbar' or 'O Saki Saki', fans love watching Nora's songs. In fact, in his recent release Satyameva Jayate 2, Nora had an item number 'Kusu Kusu', which was a huge hit among music lovers.

However, during the promotions of his upcoming film Attack, John rather gave a shocking statement against item numbers and said that it kills him when he is asked to include item songs in his films. Surprised? So are we! Here's what the actor said...

While speaking to Tried and Refused Productions, he said, "Some of my music has been great. Jism, for me, is still my most favourite album. I think I have accidentally got very nice songs. But I have also got extremely bad songs. For me the real dagger that pushes me down is when I am told that I have to have an item song in a film. And I don't want to sound condescending towards it but that kills me. That really breaks me."

We wonder how would Nora react to this surprising statement of John, as we really didn't see it coming.

Earlier, during the promotions of one of his film, John had called Nora his Lucky Charm, to which the actress had replied, "I don't know if I'm lucky charm for anybody. Previously, it was said that I am Lucky Charm for John Abraham and now I am supposed to be like Nikhil Advani. It sounds good, but at the same time I get a lot of pressure. I think everyone wants to be someone's Lucky Charm.'"

Coming back to Attack, the film will release in theatres tomorrow April 1, 2022.