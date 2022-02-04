Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar To Tie The Knot On February 21; Javed Akhtar Shares Details

It's official! Farhan Akhtar is all set to get hitched to his actress-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 21, 2022. The would-be groom's father and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar confirmed this news while speaking with a leading tabloid. He even spilled details about the wedding venue and preparations.

Akhtar revealed that Farhan-Shibani's wedding will be a very simple affair which will be attended by only a selected few owing to the restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the nuptials will take place at their family home in Khandala. Javed further added that the invitations are yet to be sent out.

He told Bombay Times, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

Javed added,"Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations)."

He was all praise for his future daughter-in-law and called her a 'very nice girl' who is liked a lot by the family. The lyricist-writer added that his son and his girlfriend get along very well.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for almost three years now and their mushy pictures and exchanges on social media have always dropped some major couple goals. After a lot of speculation around their wedding, the duo is now all set to walk down the aisle this month.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple who got divorced in 2017, are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira. With respect to work, Farhan is all set to make after more than a decade with Jee Le Zaraa which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.