Farhan Akhtar Drops A Sweet Birthday Post For 'Life Partner' Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar never fail to drop major couple goals for us with their adorable gestures for each other. On the latter's birthday today (August 27), the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star penned a beautiful note to wish her on her special day.

The actor shared a picture from an event in which he is seen wearing a black coat over a black kurta and monochrome striped pants. On the other hand, his lady love Shibani dazzles in a black satin coat over black satin pants. The duo is seen standing inside a small boat while Farhan is seen posing with an oar in his hand.

He captioned the picture as, "Dear life partner, Some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I'd fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you. @shibanidandekarakhtar."

After dating for four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February this year. Their wedding was an intimate affair at Farhan's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their family members and a few close friends. This was followed by a reception at Farhan's Bandra house.

Later, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Farhan talked about his life post his marriage with Shibani and said that he is in a very happy space.

"I don't know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we've taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always," he was quoted as saying.

With respect to work, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to direction after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.