Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's First Picture From Wedding Is Out; They Are Now Officially Husband And Wife

Finally, the wait is over and the first picture of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar from their wedding has landed on social media. Our hearts are screaming with happiness to see them as newlyweds, and we wish them a lifetime of togetherness.

Farhan Akhtar's Mom On Her Equation With Shibani Dandekar: We Keep Messaging Each Other, She's Just Too Sweet

In the picture, Farhan and Shibani are seen exchanging wedding vows. While Farhan looks dapper in a tuxedo, Shibani exudes royal charm in red bridal gown and boy, they look so gorgeous together.

Their wedding took place in Khandala and many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Arora, Ashutosh Gowariker, etc., marked their presence at the do.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Live Pictures: Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty & Others Arrive In Stylish Avatars

Reacting to Farhan-Shibani's picture, a netizen wrote, "Gosh! They look so happy and stunning together. Sooo happy for Shibani. She looks gorg!"

Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations to the most happening couple #FarhanShibaniWedding."

Farhan Akhtar's Mom Honey Praises His Bride-To-Be Shibani Dandekar; Says She Is Excited For Their Wedding