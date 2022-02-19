Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's First Picture From Wedding Is Out; They Are Now Officially Husband And Wife
News
oi-Swikriti Srivastava
|
Published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 15:14 [IST]
Finally,
the
wait
is
over
and
the
first
picture
of
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Shibani
Dandekar
from
their
wedding
has
landed
on
social
media.
Our
hearts
are
screaming
with
happiness
to
see
them
as
newlyweds,
and
we
wish
them
a
lifetime
of
togetherness.
In
the
picture,
Farhan
and
Shibani
are
seen
exchanging
wedding
vows.
While
Farhan
looks
dapper
in
a
tuxedo,
Shibani
exudes
royal
charm
in
red
bridal
gown
and
boy,
they
look
so
gorgeous
together.
Their
wedding
took
place
in
Khandala
and
many
celebrities
like
Hrithik
Roshan,
Rakesh
Roshan,
Rhea
Chakraborty,
Saqib
Saleem,
Amrita
Arora,
Ashutosh
Gowariker,
etc.,
marked
their
presence
at
the
do.
Reacting
to
Farhan-Shibani's
picture,
a
netizen
wrote,
"Gosh!
They
look
so
happy
and
stunning
together.
Sooo
happy
for
Shibani.
She
looks
gorg!"
Another
netizen
wrote,
"Congratulations
to
the
most
happening
couple
#FarhanShibaniWedding."
Farhan
Akhtar's
Mom
Honey
Praises
His
Bride-To-Be
Shibani
Dandekar;
Says
She
Is
Excited
For
Their
Wedding
