Filmfare Awards South 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde And Priyamani Take The Red Carpet By Storm

The much-anticipated 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 was held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Sunday (October 9, 2022). As expected, the event was a star-studded affair which saw the whose who from the South Film Industry under one roof.

The jury honoured the best of the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. The winners walked back home with the black lady and smiling faces. Meanwhile, you also had some of the biggest celebrities dazzling bright at the red carpet. This included names like Mrunal Thakur, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Tabu, Krithi Shetty to name a few.

Have a look at some of the pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill The actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, spelt magic in bold in a silver-golden saree. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized it with a gajra. The traditional necklace and bangles added more to her beauty. Pooja Hegde The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actress glittered bright in a body-hugging silver sequined outfit as she posed for the paparazzi at the award function. Priyamani Priyamani looked a total stunner in a hot pink saree. With her hair kept loose and a minimalistic makeup look, the Family Man actress stole everyone's hearts when she entered the venue.

