Filmfare Awards South 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde And Priyamani Take The Red Carpet By Storm

The
much-anticipated
67th
Parle
Filmfare
Awards
South
2022
was
held
at
the
Bangalore
International
Exhibition
Centre
on
Sunday
(October
9,
2022).
As
expected,
the
event
was
a
star-studded
affair
which
saw
the
whose
who
from
the
South
Film
Industry
under
one
roof.
The
jury
honoured
the
best
of
the
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam
and
Kannada
film
industries.
The
winners
walked
back
home
with
the
black
lady
and
smiling
faces.
Meanwhile,
you
also
had
some
of
the
biggest
celebrities
dazzling
bright
at
the
red
carpet.
This
included
names
like
Mrunal
Thakur,
Tabu,
Pooja
Hegde,
Priyamani,
Tabu,
Krithi
Shetty
to
name
a
few.
Have
a
look
at
some
of
the
pictures.
Shehnaaz
Gill
The
actress
who
is
all
set
to
make
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Salman
Khan's
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan,
spelt
magic
in
bold
in
a
silver-golden
saree.
She
tied
her
hair
in
a
bun
and
accessorized
it
with
a
gajra.
The
traditional
necklace
and
bangles
added
more
to
her
beauty.
Pooja
Hegde
The
Ala
Vaikunthapuramuloo
actress
glittered
bright
in
a
body-hugging
silver
sequined
outfit
as
she
posed
for
the
paparazzi
at
the
award
function.
Priyamani
Priyamani
looked
a
total
stunner
in
a
hot
pink
saree.
With
her
hair
kept
loose
and
a
minimalistic
makeup
look,
the
Family
Man
actress
stole
everyone's
hearts
when
she
entered
the
venue.
Whose
red
carpet
look
did
you
like
the
most?
Let
us
know
in
the
comment
section
below.