Here Is How Aaradhya Bachchan Influences Abhishek Bachchan In Choosing Movies!

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in the headlines for all the right reasons, as his upcoming film Dasvi's trailer has been receiving tremendous response from netizens. The film is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2022 and we are super excited about the same.

During the promotions of the film, Abhishek spoke to a media portal about his film choices and revealed if Aaradhya influences it.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek said, "As any parent would tell you, your child fashions a lot of your mindset. Not just in your professional life, it's everyday. I've always been somebody who gives a lot of importance to family. So, obviously, I'm no different. My creative choices have indeed changed overtime, keeping my family, my daughter in mind."

During the same conversation, when Abhishek was asked if he misses seeing his films releasing on the silver screens, the actor nodded in agreement and said that he misses it immensely.

He also said that he really hoped Dasvi would come out in the cinemas, but there are a lot of other market forces that one has to consider before releasing the film in the theatres.

"At the end of the day, you have to consider the silver lining - 400 to 500 million people are going to have access to this at a click because of a digital streaming platform. That's something to be very happy about and look forward to," added Bachchan.

Speaking about Dasvi, Abhishek said that he feels immensely proud of the film and he is very happy. He further said that he and his team have worked very hard and made a good film; and he just wants to put that positive energy out there.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.