Internet Sensation Kili Paul Attacked With Knife And Sticks

Kili Paul, who is known for his videos of lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi movie songs along with his sister Neema, was recently attacked by unidentified individuals with knives and also beaten with sticks.

Paul recounted the horrific incident by sharing a video on his Instagram account, where he is seen lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injury marks on his legs. Kili also reshared the video on his YouTube channel and wrote in his IG caption, “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me." It must be noted that there is no information about how Paul was attacked as of yet.

For the unversed, Kili Paul is a Tanzanian content creator who is known for his Bollywood lip-syncing videos. The influencer was recently even honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania and Kili had posted about the award on his Instagram handle.

Paul was even praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address in February this year whilst calling upon youngsters to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages. Paul thanked PM Modi after he was lauded for popularising and showcasing the country's diversity to the new generation.

For the uninitiated, Kili first came into the limelight last year after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiyan’ from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media. The artist has since then amassed over 3.6 million followers on Instagram for posting numerous lip-sync videos of popular songs from Hindi movies.

Kili Paul describes himself as a “dancer and content creator” on Instagram and he is also followed by popular Indian film celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha on the platform.