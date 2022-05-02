    For Quick Alerts
      Palak Tiwari Trolled By Netizens For Her Ramp Walk, Gets Labelled As ‘Over-Acting Ki Dukaan,’ See Video

      Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been getting a lot of limelight off lately, especially after featuring in the music video 'Bijli Bijli’ with Hardy Sandhu. The foot-tapping number was a huge hit on social media and made Palak an overnight success.

      Palak Tiwari

      Meanwhile, Palak recently walked the ramp at a fashion show and got brutally trolled and was even called 'overacting ki dukaan’ by a few naysayers. In a video that’s gone viral, Palak is seen walking down the ramp in a stylish floral dress in her unique style. However, social media was divided over her catwalk skills and a certain section of people trolled her by saying that it was the 'worst ramp walk’ they had ever seen.

      palak

      One netizen wrote, “Is walk mei sirf ek cheez achi hei or wo hei background song.” Another wrote, “Worst walk ever seen.” Another user commented, “Itna ganda ramp walk kya yaar celebrity hai acting Kro jesy dance gazab giya that apne album mai chalti kudi.... Something like that.” Take a look!

      On the professional front, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror thriller also features Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji in pivotal roles.

      Palak was recently also featured in the music video 'Mangta Hai Kya’ with Aditya Seal which happens to be a recreated version of Ram Gopal Varma’s blockbuster Rangeela. The foot-tapping number, which was released on April 22, has been sung by Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor and is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

      Monday, May 2, 2022, 23:22 [IST]
      X