Is Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Interested In Making A Comeback To Film Industry?

It's known to all that Somy Ali is one of the ex-girlfriends of Salman Khan and in the last couple of years, she has been constantly in the headlines owing to her outrageous statements.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Somy was asked if she is interested in making a comeback to films, she said that she is so fulfilled by her work at her NGO that it would take a very powerful project to pull her focus away- one that would have conviction and a mission attached to it.

"I am honestly not interested in returning to acting. Having said that, if I am offered a meaningful script with a fearless female trying to save lives at the helm...now that is a role I would consider," said Ali.

She further added that Hindi cinema has evolved significantly and there is an absolute progression when it comes to actresses. She went on to add that there was no way one would witness a script catering more towards the leading lady than the male actor a decade ago. She is happy that actresses are no longer just for the glamour quotient.

She went on to add, "I am definitely tempted if the subject devoid of fluff. It should be a script with a message on any pivotal topic. I would like to play the role where various shades of women are depicted in a pragmatic manner. Given the era has changed and married actresses have returned to acting, age is now deemed just a number for cinema and OTT platforms. I had no interest in acting when I did films like 'Anth' (1994), 'Aao Pyaar Karein' (1994) and 'Andolan' (1995). However, after seeing such a drastic change in Hindi films and the web series, I am quite impressed and actually taken aback with how much significance is given to female actors."