Salman Khan’s Ex-GF Somy Ali Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Alleged Abusive Relationship With The Star

Salman Khan and Somy Ali dated in the 90s. Though their relationship was short-lived, the actress has claimed that they were in a relationship for eight years. The actress has repeatedly accused Khan of abusing her. And now, Somy Ali has accused Salman Khan of threatening to ban her web show in India and claiming he sexually and physically abused her back when they were dating.

The former actress took to Instagram on Thursday to recall her alleged abusive relationship with Khan. After sharing a picture of herself, Somy Ali went on to share a slew of posts and speak about the various kinds of torture she had to go through because of Salman Khan. It began with Ali accusing Salman Khan of banning her docuseries titled "Fight or Flight," which was about her NGO and its mission to rescue domestic violence and human trafficking victims, from being released in India.

She then went on to say that her memories of Khan still haunt her. "Everyone around him, including my househelp during my time in Mumbai, were aware that he would physically abuse me. In fact my maid, Najma, used to bang on my bedroom door begging him to stop hitting me because she could hear my cries and screams. My make-up artist at the time, Ajay Shelar, had to put pounds and pounds of foundation on my neck to cover the bruises and in many other places," the actress wrote.

Furthermore, she claimed that her film producers noticed the bruises but only tuned in against them. Calling Salman a narcissist, Somy mentioned that the actor gave her "cigarette burns." "What I endured, none of his other girlfriends experienced even half of that sort of abuse. I had it the worst in terms of verbal, sexual and physical abuse," she said. Somy said that she doesn't need to use Salman's name for publicity, but she wants people to know the truth about her situation. She said, "I am not seeking revenge, rather I want him to confess to what he did to me and publicly apologize which I know a man like Salman will never do. He is an egotistical maniac and will never change."

She then recalled an incident when Salman poured a las of cold drink on her. She wrote, "He poured a glass of Thumbs up over my hair because it had rum in it and it was the first time I was trying alcohol. There was an actor friend with me there as well and she witnessed the whole thing."

Somy Ali said in another post that she doesn't expect any support from anybody and is not scared of Salman. "Salman does not scare me anymore; in fact, I am repulsed by him and the human being he portrays to be. No one knows him the way I do and what he is capable of doing. I am not a timid teenager anymore, rather a middle aged business woman who will always fight for her rights as well as others."