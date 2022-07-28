John Abraham Reacts To Akshay Kumar's 'It Is Difficult To Cast Two Heroes In One Film' Comment

Last week, when Akshay Kumar graced the couch of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, he made several revelations about the film industry, and said that he misses doing eight to nine films in a year. During his conversation with Karan about films, he also mentioned how it is difficult to bring two A-list heroes together in the same film.

Akshay's actor-friend John Abraham who is currently busy with the promotions of his forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns, reacted to his statement during the film's promotions in Delhi and said that to some extent he agrees to the Khiladi actor.

He told reporters, "I have loved my association with Arjun, with Varun (Dhawan, in Dishoom), with Abhishek (Bachchan, in Dhoom). With Akshay I have done 3 films, I love him to death. And I think he's probably right to an extent. But I think there are places where you can work with two, three actors, maybe you can't make an Oceans 11, you can make an Oceans 3 or Oceans 4, you know what I'm saying?"

He further said, "So I think we can make things happen, and the new generation, the younger lot is more willing, I'm assuming. So I don't see that as an issue."

Arjun Kapoor who was also promoting the film along with John reacted to Akshay's statement and said that he has done films like Gunday and Bhoot Police, because he has always believed in ensemble casts. He further said that multi-starrer films are great fun, because he has grown up watching Subhash Ghai's cinema.

He went on to add, "Perhaps Akshay sir's point is that it has become tougher to convince people about the value that they bring, and what they're getting on screen because there's a lot of trusts involved. More than insecurity, you also need to trust the people you're working with."