Kajol Says She Never Wanted To Become An Actress; Reveals How One Co-Incidence Pulled Her Into Film Industry

Did you know that even though Kajol is a daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, she did not grow up dreaming about becoming an actress? In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Kajol looked back at her three-decades-long journey and said that she will always be thankful to her fans for loving her the way she is.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Kajol said that she is lucky to have chosen the right films, worked with some fantastic people, amazing scripts and fabulous music. She further said that she doesn't think it's a single person's journey, because it's everyone's contribution. She went on to add that even though she cannot take all the credit for her successful career, she is extremely grateful to be a part of it.

In the same interview, Kajol recalled how she became an actress and revealed that she never wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps.

She said, "It kind of happened, films just happened to me, literally just happened to me because I was in the right place at the right time. It kind of happened. Main kisi aur ke photo session ke liye gayi aur maine apne photo kheech liye aur mujhe offer aaya (I had gone for someone else's photoshoot, and took some pictures of mine and I got an offer). So, it was just fate, it was co-incidence or kismet bol do. At the right place and the right time that this happened to me."

Kajol concluded by saying that sometimes, she gets surprised that despite working for thirty years in the film industry, she still has a huge number of fan following who love her like true fans.