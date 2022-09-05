Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK Arrested By Versova Police On Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been arrested by the Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a fitness trainer. The incident took place in the first week of January 2019.

According to a report in India Today, the complainant approached the police in mid-2021, while the incident had occurred in 2019. Explaining the delay, she said that she was terrified of KRK's connections in the industry and, as a result, didn't approach the cops immediately after the incident.

Based on the complaint of the fitness trainer, the Versova Police registered an FIR against KRK in June 2021 under sections 354(A) and 509 of the IPC. Yesterday (September 4), they arrested him by the transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai. He is currently under 14-day judicial custody.

A tweet by ANI wrote, "Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police."

In another tweet, the agency mentioned, "Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody: Versova Police."

Last week, the actor was arrested by the Malad Police in connection with a complaint against his derogatory posts on social media back in 2020.

Kamaal R Khan often hits the headlines for his controversial tweets and videos in which he targets Bollywood stars and the Hindi Film Industry.

