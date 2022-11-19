KRK Accepts Defeat At The Hands Of Ajay Devgn As He Mispredicts Drishyam 2 Collections

Former actor Kamaal R Khan is infamous for giving out his bizarre and controversial statements on Twitter. Khan's vile comments have always brought him under the scorn of people as well as authorities, but the man doesn't have limits. He has self-titled himself as a film critic and trade analyst, quite actively irks everyone on social media, and recently went on a verbal onslaught against Ajay Devgn's latest release, Drishyam 2.

Tagging Ajay Devgn as the "master player of fake collections," KRK said in one of his tweets that the box-office numbers of Drishyam 2 are faulty and inaccurate. At the same time, he took a turn at Karan Johar and scoffed about Brahmastra's box-office collections. "Finally almost after 3years @ajaydevgn has defeated me. My business prediction of film #Drishyam2 has become wrong. Means I am still holding 99.9% accuracy record of film business," his tweet read.

KRK, who is a former Bigg Boss contestant, went on to make claims that Ajay Devgn's staff has informed him that the numbers for weekend box office collection and lifetime business are pre-decided.

He said in another tweet, "Today, a staff member of Ajay Devgan's office told me this! Sir we are going to declare ₹50Cr business of weekend and ₹100+Cr lifetime. Fair enough! Matlab Business Hone Se Pahle Hi all decided. Superb."

That's not all, he also said that Bollywood producers have a tradition of releasing fake box-office collection numbers to the tune of 25-30%. This percentage was broken by Karan Johar, as the numbers were bumped up by 50% for Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva. He said,"Today Ajay increased 25% only."

Check out KRK's tweets here:-

The most-awaited Drishyam 2 was released this Friday (November 18) and is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. The Malayalam version starred actors Mohanlal and Meena in it, while the film has been remade in several Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The suspense thriller is a sequel to the 2015 film. Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, among others, in key roles. Drishyam 2 has opened to a positive response at the theatres and reportedly made around Rs 15.38 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box-office.