Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed In The Holy Ramkund On River Godavari's Bank

The ashes of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the holy Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river here in Maharashtra on Thursday (February 10). The late singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and other family members arrived at the site around 10 am. A number of Nashik residents also thronged the Goda Ghat in the area to pay tributes to the melody queen.

"She (Lata Mangeshkar) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious Muhurat," Usha Mangeshkar later told the gathered reporters. Nashik Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla conducted the rituals. Nashik civic commissioner Kailas Jadhav and some local politicians were also present on the occasion. The city administration had made all the necessary arrangements for the rituals.

A small platform and a pandal were erected at the site. Elaborate police security was deployed and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for some time. Lata Mangeshkar (92) died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning after a multi-organ failure. She was cremated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai the same evening with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor was among those who paid their last respects to the music icon at the Shivaji Park. On Monday, three urns containing Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were handed over to Adinath who is the son of her brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

According to a news report in the Hindustan Times, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor Pratit Samdani had revealed to a publication stating, "Whenever Lata Ji's health deteriorated, I would have treated her, but this time her condition was deteriorating day by day. Though we continued our efforts but eventually we could not save her."

Dr Samdani had further added, "I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. For the past few years, her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet anyone much. Ever since I have been treating her, Lata Didi used to talk very little and didn't speak much. However, God had different plans for her and she left all of us forever."