Malaika Arora Tears Up As She Discusses Her Failed Marriage With Arbaaz Khan; Remembers Karan Johar's Advice

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998 and stayed together for almost 18 years. They have a son together and were among the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. However, things turned sour between them, and they announced their divorce in 2017, which shocked many in the industry. Though they have parted ways and moved on, Malaika and Arbaaz have maintained a cordial relationship and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

The actress recently launched her own reality show, Moving In With Malaika, on Monday. In the first episode, she opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. In a candid conversation with Farah Khan, Malaika revealed that she married Arbaaz only because she wanted to get out of her house. Further, she shared that it was she who first proposed to Arbaaz.

"I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'I want to get married. Are you ready?' Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place,'" she said.

Speaking about what went wrong in their marriage, Malaika said, "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people."

"We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people," she added. Malaika then shared that until the release of Dabangg, things were fine with them.

Farah seems to have agreed that the couple's relationship began changing after Dabangg.

Watch Moving In Wtih Malaika's trailer below:-

Malaika Recalls What Karan Johar Told Her

Malaika, during the conversation with Farah, recalled what Karan Johar had told her about her and Arbaaz's relationship. "I also remember very few people actually said that to me. You, Karan (Johar), very few people actually said that to me. They actually turned around and said, 'You know what? Irrespective. We love you. Whatever the situation may be, whatever it may be, we love you'. I will never forget that. I will always. I feel happy.''

Malaika Arora is then seen telling Farah that she has made the right decisions in her life, and she hugs her and sobs.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are now in a good place. Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, whereas Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with a model named Giorgia Andriani.

