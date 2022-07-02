Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan To Hit The Big Screens In Two Instalments

PS-1
(Ponniyan
Selvan:
I)
is
slated
for
a
worldwide
release
on
September
30,
2022
in
Tamil,
Hindi,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
The
magnum
opus
with
a
stellar
cast
of
Vikram,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Trisha,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Sarath
Kumar,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Jayaram,
Prabhu,
Parthiban,
and
Prakash
Raj
is
based
on
Kalki's
eponymous
Tamil
novel
that
was
serialised
in
the
1950s
and
has
remained
a
sensational
success
ever
since.
An
adventure
ride
set
in
the
10th
century,
Ponniyin
Selvan
tracks
the
factional
power
struggles
within
the
Chola
empire,
with
enemies
of
the
state
acting
as
catalysts.
The
story
is
set
in
the
tumultuous
period
before
Ponniyin
Selvan
(son
of
River
Kaveri),
later
known
as
Rajaraja
Chola
became
one
of
the
greatest
emperors
in
Indian
history
ushering
in
a
golden
age.
AR
Rahman
has
scored
the
music
for
the
film.
With
Ravi
Varman
handling
the
cinematography
and
Thota
Tharrani
as
Production
Designer
and
Sreekar
Prasad
as
Editor,
the
film
is
filled
with
stellar
technicians
working
alongside
the
veteran
director
Mani
Ratnam.
Madras
Talkies
and
Lyca
Productions
promise
more
updates
and
news
on
the
film
in
the
coming
week.