Neetu Kapoor On Staying Positive Despite All The Odds: I Do Not Like To Crib And To Be Sad

Last four years have been devastating for actress Neetu Kapoor. From seeing Rishi Kapoor suffering in pain owing to his battle with leukemia to losing him to the deadly disease, Neetu has gone through all! However, despite all the odds in her life, one always sees her smiling and netizens love this trait of hers.

In her recent tete-a-tete with India Today, when Neetu was asked from where she derives so much positivity, she said that she is not someone who cribs about life and she loves being positive.

She said, "I like being positive. I don't like to crib and to be sad. I love people. I am a friendly person basically. I can make friends and start chatting with a stranger. People who know me know how I can be very friendly and jovial with everyone. It is just that I like to live in the moment."

In the same interview, Neetu also revealed that dancing is in her DNA. While speaking about her love for dancing, Neetu said that she can't do what other people do in today's time, but she can do her thumkas perfectly.

"I dance at dinners and at home. My whole family knows that. Sometimes they nudge me to dance and get the party rolling. Dancing brings out the best in you. It is like therapy, for sure," added the 63-year-old actress.

Neetu also spoke about the emerging culture of trolls and how celebrities often get targeted by them. When asked if she ever gets bothered by the negativity on social media, she said that she doesn't like to get into other people's lives and prefers to mind her own life.

"I am very busy on my own. If I want to post something, I do it. Sometimes, you can help people even with a conversation. I just feel that people should not feel alone. They should know that there is enough help available today. Just be happy. Anything can happen in life, so just try to be happy," suggested Kapoor.