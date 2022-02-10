Rajnigandha Actor Amol Palekar Admitted In Pune Hospital, Wife Shares Positive Health Update

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar has been admitted to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. According to the latest development surrounding his health, the actor has been battling a prolonged illness. However, Palekar's wife Sandhya Gokhale has confirmed that his health is stable now and that he is recovering at the moment.

Talking to ABP News about the same, Amol Palekar's wife said that there is nothing to worry about his health. She said, "He is recovering and his condition is better than before. This is an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to the hospital 10 years ago as well. But his condition is fine at present."

EXCLUSIVE! 83 Actor Sahil Khattar On Taking The Big Leap With Films: I Am Here To Play The Long Game

Amol Palekar has worked in many acclaimed and successful movies like Chitchor, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chhoti Si Baat, Naram Garam, Rang Birangi, Gol Maal, Teesra Kaun and many more. The actor was last seen in the movie 200-Halla Ho. The movie which was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 revolved around a real-life incident about a criminal named Akku Yadav being lynched by 200 Dalit women in an open court in Nagpur in the year 2004. The movie also starred Barun Sobti, Sahil Khattar and Ishtiyak Khan in the lead roles.

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Bindiya Goswami Remembers Basu Chatterjee & Her Enriching Journey With Him

The veteran actor was also seen in some Marathi movies. His debut in the Marathi movie industry was with the 1968 film Shantata! Court Chalu Ahe. It also starred Sulabha Deshpande, Arvind Deshpande and the late Amrish Puri.

Amol Palekar made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic 1974 movie Rajnigandha. The movie was helmed by Basu Chatterjee. It also starred Vidya Sinha, Dinesh Thakur and Ranjita Thakur in the lead roles. The movie was a success and the soundtracks were also appreciated by the fans.

The actor has been bestowed with a Filmfare Award along with 6 State Awards in the category of the Best Actor. He has also acted in Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali films. The 77-year-old actor has also dabbled as a filmmaker. In his glorious career, he has helmed movies like Ankahee, Bangarwadi, Anahat, Kairee and many more. He also directed the 2005 movie Paheli starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Filmibeat wishes Amol Palekar a speedy recovery.