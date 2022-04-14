Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Breaks Down Due To This Reason At Couple's Mehendi Ceremony

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted yesterday with the mehendi ceremony at the latter's residence Vastu in Mumbai. The function was a heavily-guarded affair, and was attended only by their close ones.

An entertainment portal revealed that Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed during the rituals as she terribly missed her late husband Rishi Kapoor who wanted to see their son as a groom in real life.

A Bollywoodlife report quoted an insider as saying, "Neetu Kapoor has done all the preparations to get her bahu home. While she is excited to see her son as Dulha, she has also been missing Rishiji who wanted to see his beloved Ranbir as Dulha Raja".

"It was also the day when she and Rishiji got engaged many years ago, so feeling nostalgic and getting emotional while missing all the good times was natural for her," the insider further added.

Earlier during the day, Neetu had taken to her Instagram page to share an old picture from her engagement with Rishi Kapoor. She had captioned it as, "Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony, one hears that their family members shook a leg to songs like 'Mehendi hai rachne wali,' 'Dholida', 'Cutie pie' and 'Tenu leke jawa' at the function.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched today at Vastu. If reports are to be believed, their wedding rituals will begin post 2pm in the afternoon.