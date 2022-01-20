Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Found Dead At His Residence In Mumbai; Details Inside

Bollywood's ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar, Mumbai. Remo's wife and Jason Watkins' bereaved sister Lizelle D'Souza shared a collage photo with her brother on her Instagram stories and expressed shock over his untimely demise.

She wrote, "Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'."

Notably, ETimes TV received a confirmation from one of the close friends from the family. A medical officer informed ETimes that Jason was brought to Cooper Hospital. Oshiwara Police are reportedly conducting all the necessary legal procedures.

Varun Dhawan's Driver Manoj Sahu Passes Away Due To Heart Attack, Actor Pays Tribute On Instagram

Choreographer Shiamak Davar's Mother Puran Davar Passes Away

Jason Watkins had worked as an assistant director on all the projects of Remo D'Souza. The family is in shock. For the unversed, Remo D'Souza and Lizelle D'Souza are currently in Goa where they had gone to attend a wedding. More details are awaited!