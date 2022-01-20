    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Found Dead At His Residence In Mumbai; Details Inside

      By
      |

      Bollywood's ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar, Mumbai. Remo's wife and Jason Watkins' bereaved sister Lizelle D'Souza shared a collage photo with her brother on her Instagram stories and expressed shock over his untimely demise.

      Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Found Dead At His Residence In Mumbai; Details Inside

      She wrote, "Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u'."

      Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Found Dead At His Residence In Mumbai; Details Inside

      Notably, ETimes TV received a confirmation from one of the close friends from the family. A medical officer informed ETimes that Jason was brought to Cooper Hospital. Oshiwara Police are reportedly conducting all the necessary legal procedures.

      Varun Dhawan's Driver Manoj Sahu Passes Away Due To Heart Attack, Actor Pays Tribute On InstagramVarun Dhawan's Driver Manoj Sahu Passes Away Due To Heart Attack, Actor Pays Tribute On Instagram

      Choreographer Shiamak Davar's Mother Puran Davar Passes AwayChoreographer Shiamak Davar's Mother Puran Davar Passes Away

      Jason Watkins had worked as an assistant director on all the projects of Remo D'Souza. The family is in shock. For the unversed, Remo D'Souza and Lizelle D'Souza are currently in Goa where they had gone to attend a wedding. More details are awaited!

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X