Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Found Dead At His Residence In Mumbai; Details Inside

Bollywood's
ace
choreographer
and
director
Remo
D'Souza's
brother-in-law
Jason
Watkins
was
reportedly
found
dead
at
his
residence
in
Millat
Nagar,
Mumbai.
Remo's
wife
and
Jason
Watkins' bereaved
sister
Lizelle
D'Souza
shared
a
collage
photo
with
her
brother
on
her
Instagram
stories
and
expressed
shock
over
his
untimely
demise.
She
wrote,
"Why???????
How
could
u
do
this
to
me.
I
will
never
forgive
u'."
Notably,
ETimes
TV
received
a
confirmation
from
one
of
the
close
friends
from
the
family.
A
medical
officer
informed
ETimes
that
Jason
was
brought
to
Cooper
Hospital.
Oshiwara
Police
are
reportedly
conducting
all
the
necessary
legal
procedures.
Jason
Watkins
had
worked
as
an
assistant
director
on
all
the
projects
of
Remo
D'Souza.
The
family
is
in
shock.
For
the
unversed,
Remo
D'Souza
and
Lizelle
D'Souza
are
currently
in
Goa
where
they
had
gone
to
attend
a
wedding.
More
details
are
awaited!