rocketry-the-nambi-effect-s-early-reviews-by-ar-rahman-and-shekhar-kapur-that-you-should-not-miss

On May 19, 2022 R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect got premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and guess what? The film has left AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur and Anurag Thakur speechless. They lauded Madhavan for directing the film so excellently.

AR Rahman took to Twitter to shower love on Madhavan and his directorial venture, and wrote, "Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere #respecttoIndianscientists."

Just like Rahman, Shekhar also took to Twitter and wrote, "What a beautiful film #rocketry, a film based on the life of Rocket Scientist Nambi Narayanan is. The film had its #cannes premiere last night, beautifully directed and starring R Madhavan. The presence of Nambi Narayanan himself in the audience made it even more heart wrenching."

I&B minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "ROCKETRY is Spellbinding & will leave the audience Speechless; it is a story the world must see. Congratulations @ActorMadhavan on capturing the soul of the story & sharing it w/ the world. World Premier: Rocketry at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes 'India🇮 Country of Honour'."

The film narrates the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) who was accused of espionage.

Madhavan will be seen playing the titular role in the film, which is slated to release in theatres on July 1, 2022.