Shilpa Shetty Opens Up On Dealing With Tough Phase In Her Life

The much anticipated trailer of Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film Nikamma was unveiled today (May 17) at an event in Mumbai today. The Sabbir Khan directorial also features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles.

During the media interaction at the trailer launch event, Shilpa was asked about facing challenging times when her husband Raj Kundra get embroiled in an adult film racket case. While the host of the event tried to stop the reporter, Shilpa sportingly chose to answer the question.

She said that the event was about her latest film Nikamma and not her personal life and added, "I think we are here to celebrate a new beginning not just for me but our director Sabbir (Khan) and actors Abhimanyu and Shirley who have worked very hard on this movie. I don't think this is about me or my life."

However, the Hungama 2 actress did acknowledge that she and and other people had experienced tough times lately, and that the last two years have been difficult for the film industry as well.

Shilpa told reporters, "We've all in our lives have been through a difficult phase. The last 2 years have not just been difficult for me but a lot of people. The film industry in general, too. Because films have been ready, they've been in the can but not been able to see the light of the day. People couldn't come into theatres. But, this is a big moment for us."

The actress also expressed her excitement about making her comeback with a theatrical release and said that she wants to focus on the positives.

'Let's focus on the good. Like you saw my avatar in the movie, rising above everything and playing a 'superwoman', I think we all have played this very strong character in our real lives. Many of us don't talk about it. We've all been very strong and we've braved the storm, and I think it is time to celebrate newer beginnings and positivity," Shilpa told reporters.

Nikamma marks the Bollywood debut of singing sensation Shirley Setia. The action entertainer is slated to hit the theatrical screens on June 17, 2022.