Suhana Khan Celebrates Birthday: Mom Gauri Khan, BFF Ananya Panday Wish The Archies Actress

Suhana Khan, the star kid who is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. Suhana's mom Gauri Khan, BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others wished her on her birthday with special social media posts. As per the reports, the budding actress is planning to have a simple birthday celebration this time.

Gauri Khan took to her official social media handles and shared a new still of Suhana Khan, to wish her on her 22nd birthday. "Birthday girl 💋," the doting mother captioned her post. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter looks simply glamorous in the cropped baby pink printed shirt which is paired with pink trousers.

Suhana Khan's well-wishers from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Namrata Shirodkar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and others wished her a happy birthday, by commenting on Gauri Khan's post.

The star kid's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also wished her by sharing unseen pictures on Instagram. Ananya took to her Insta story and shared a collage with a throwback picture and recent click. "Happy Birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue Pixie," she wrote.