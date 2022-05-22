    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suhana Khan Celebrates Birthday: Mom Gauri Khan, BFF Ananya Panday Wish The Archies Actress

      By
      |

      Suhana Khan, the star kid who is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. Suhana's mom Gauri Khan, BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others wished her on her birthday with special social media posts. As per the reports, the budding actress is planning to have a simple birthday celebration this time.

      Gauri Khan took to her official social media handles and shared a new still of Suhana Khan, to wish her on her 22nd birthday. "Birthday girl 💋," the doting mother captioned her post. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter looks simply glamorous in the cropped baby pink printed shirt which is paired with pink trousers.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

      Suhana Khan's well-wishers from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Namrata Shirodkar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and others wished her a happy birthday, by commenting on Gauri Khan's post.

      Suhana Khan Celebrates Birthday: Mom Gauri Khan, BFF Ananya Panday Wish The Archies Actress

      The star kid's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also wished her by sharing unseen pictures on Instagram. Ananya took to her Insta story and shared a collage with a throwback picture and recent click. "Happy Birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue Pixie," she wrote.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 14:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X