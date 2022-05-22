Suhana Khan Celebrates Birthday: Mom Gauri Khan, BFF Ananya Panday Wish The Archies Actress

Suhana
Khan,
the
star
kid
who
is
all
set
to
make
her
acting
debut
with
The
Archies,
is
celebrating
her
22nd
birthday
today.
Suhana's
mom
Gauri
Khan,
BFFs
Ananya
Panday
and
Shanaya
Kapoor,
Karan
Johar,
and
others
wished
her
on
her
birthday
with
special
social
media
posts.
As
per
the
reports,
the
budding
actress
is
planning
to
have
a
simple
birthday
celebration
this
time.
Gauri
Khan
took
to
her
official
social
media
handles
and
shared
a
new
still
of
Suhana
Khan,
to
wish
her
on
her
22nd
birthday.
"Birthday
girl
💋," the
doting
mother
captioned
her
post.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Gauri
Khan's
daughter
looks
simply
glamorous
in
the
cropped
baby
pink
printed
shirt
which
is
paired
with
pink
trousers.
Suhana
Khan's
well-wishers
from
the
film
industry,
including
Karan
Johar,
Zoya
Akhtar,
Farhan
Akhtar,
Manish
Malhotra,
Shweta
Bachchan,
Namrata
Shirodkar,
Farah
Khan,
Neha
Dhupia,
and
others
wished
her
a
happy
birthday,
by
commenting
on
Gauri
Khan's
post.
The
star
kid's
BFFs
Ananya
Panday
and
Shanaya
Kapoor
also
wished
her
by
sharing
unseen
pictures
on
Instagram.
Ananya
took
to
her
Insta
story
and
shared
a
collage
with
a
throwback
picture
and
recent
click.
"Happy
Birthday
to
my
bestest
girl
with
the
best
heart.
I
love
you
so
so
much
Sue
Pixie,"
she
wrote.