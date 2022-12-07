Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi Among 10 Most Searched People In India In 2022; BB16’s Abdu Rozik Secures A Place Too

The year 2022 is about to end and as everyone is looking forward to welcoming 2023, it is time to look back on the big events of this year. Amid this, Google has revealed its 'Year in Search 2022' which is a look back at the biggest trends of the year so far. The search engine has revealed its list of the Top 10 most searched people in India this year and it includes Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi, Abdu Rozik and others.

To note, Sushmita and Lalit Modi made the headlines this year after they made their relationship official. Sharing mushy pics with the former beauty queen, Lalit Modi wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together". As their relationship grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Lalit Modi has secured the fourth position in the list while as Sushmita Sen is on the fifth position.

Interestingly, the list is topped by BJP leader Nupur Sharma followed by President Droupadi Murmu, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on second and third positions respectively. The sixth position is secured by Anjali Arora who was a contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp while Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who is winning hearts with his cuteness on the popular reality show, is on the seventh position.

While the eighth position is taken by politician Eknath Shinde while retired cricketer Pravin Tambe and Hollywood star Amber Heard were on the ninth and tenth positions. For the uninitiated, Amber Heard has been the talk of the town due to her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.