Sushmita Sen Spotted With Rohman Shawl Amid Dating Rumours With Lalit Modi; Gets Trolled Mercilessly

Yesterday (August 28, 2022), when actress Sushmita Sen was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Mumbai, netizens didn't leave a single chance to troll the duo. Those who are unaware, recently, Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official on Instagram and claimed that they are in love, and they might consider getting married in future.

While Sushmita did not make her relationship with Modi official, she also refrained from denying it completely. Amid all the ongoing confusion, she was seen with her ex-boyfriend and netizens could not keep calm.

Reacting to their pictures, a netizen wrote on Instagram, "This Rohman seems to be serving notice period."

"I'm bit confused. What's going on here? Isn't she dating Lalit Modi?" wrote another user while reacting to Sushmita-Rohman's viral pictures.

"Inka sahi hai breakup k baad bhi milna jhulna rehta hai," commented one more Instagram user.

While some trolled the duo, others supported the Aarya actress and said that she is one confident lady who knows how to carry herself in public.

"Why so much hate guys? It's normal to be in touch with your ex! Grow up. She carries so much positivity," wrote a netizen.

"For those asking Iss Pyar ko Kya Naam Doon: Well he has been a father for the children for years so he will still be part of their lives for ages," wrote another user.

Earlier, when Rohman was asked about Sushmita-Modi's relationship, he had told Pinkvilla, "Let's be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

(Social media posts are unedited.)