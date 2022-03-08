swara-bhasker-reveals-nobody-wanted-to-play-salman-khan-s-sister-in-prem-ratan-dhan-payo

Actress Swara Bhasker who has done many brilliant films, reveals that her filmography is mostly made up of roles that were rejected by other actresses, and she doesn't have any qualm about it. She further revealed that even her popular roles were rejected by other artistes and later, she was roped in.

She told Mid-Day, "I always joke and say that my filmography is made up of roles that were rejected by everybody else. That I did all the stuff that nobody else wanted to do. Even my big-budget roles were ones that nobody did. In Ranjhaana, I was the last person to be cast because they had a sudden last-minute cancellation. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, no actress wanted to play Salman's sister, so they reached out to me."

She further added that even for Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor was confused about whom to cast for Swara's role, but it was the latter who convinced her to give it to her.

She went on to add that in Nil Battey Sannata, people actually suggested her not to do the film, as it might kill her career, but she beleived her instincts and now the film is the most special film of her career, because it gave her an identity.

"Similarly, Anaarkali of Aarah, the director literally came back to me after two and a half years after going to everybody else. So I don't even worry, I'm like koi baat nahi, sabse mana le ke aa jaao (I'm like it's okay, get everyone's rejection then come to me)," shared Bhasker.

Swara concluded by saying that her film choices are influenced by her mother and she does not want to feel embarrassed in her grave when people see her films in the future.