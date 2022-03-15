The Kashmir Files: Did Swara Bhasker Take An Indirect Jibe At Director Vivek Agnihotri?

Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files has grabbed everyone's attention and is having a phenomenal run at the box office. The film received rave reviews from the critics and is on its way to enter the 50-crore club.

Just only the audience but even celebrities like Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Dhar, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta and others extended their support to the film. Superstar Aamir Khan even congratulated the team on the film's success. However, it looks like Swara Bhasker isn't impressed with the film.

Recently, the actress took to her Twitter handle to post a cryptic post which was indirectly hinted towards director Vivek Agnihotri. Swara wrote, "If you want someone to congratulate you for the 'success' of your efforts.. maybe don't spend the last five years sh*tting on their heads.. #justsaying."

She also reposted a thread on how IMDb ratings for Indian films are often questionable. Have a look.

Thread on IMDB ratings .. https://t.co/KOCfg0OUBt — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 13, 2022

Swara's tweets didn't go down well with a section of netizens who slammed her life right and centre. Some called her out for her double standards by sharing screenshots of her old tweet in which she had praised the IMDb rating of her show Rasbhari.

A netizen wrote, "Kindly find some time and see Kashmir Files. Then, ask for proof and evidences of the GENOCIDE IN KASHMIR IN 1990. You may shoot sequel of Kashmir Files..? Jai Hind". Another one wrote, "Reviews and Ratings do not matter when someone dares to show the uncomfortable and unadulterated truth for the first time. Lots of respect for the one for this undaunted and audacious spirit."

"Rasbhari- You cannot fake IMDB ratings Kashmir Files- IMDB ratings are Fake If you still don't believe.. Then check your local theatre, Kashmir Files is going housefull. #TheKashmirFiles," read another comment. A Twitter user wrote, "I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven't said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas. Operative word being "prominent". You can chill. #TheKashmirFiles."

The Kashmir Files based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Bhasha Sumbuli, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles.