KGF 2 Wave: Did Makers Of Jersey Make A Mistake By Postponing The Film's Release By A Week?

Earlier today, the makers of Jersey confirmed that the film has been postponed and will now release in theatres on April 22, 2022. Apparently, the makers postponed Jersey's release to avoid its clash with the much-awaited actioner KGF: Chapter 2.

"As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April," producer Aman Gill said in a statement.

After learning that Jersey has been postponed trade analysts shared their views on the same and here's what they have to say about it...

Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote on Twitter, "Makers of #Jersey has been continuously taking wrong decision.... 1st Mistake - They announced the new release date 14th April 2022 immediately after #LaalSinghChaddha was postponed.... Even at that point they knew that film will face MIGHTY OPPONENT #KGFChapter2."

He further wrote, "2nd Mistake - if makers of #Jersey were not confident after #KGF2 massive advance then they should have taken this decision 3-4 days ago.... What was the need to open Jersey advance???"

"3rd Mistake - Makers of Jersey has now decided a new date which is 22nd April 2022, This date is actually terrible, reason - 1 - KGF2 2nd Week Wave 2- 2 films releasing on 29th April 3- Sandwich Release.... I feel bad for #ShahidKapoor," added Jaiswal.

Another trade analyst Rahul Verma wrote on Twitter, "Due to unreal hype for #KGFChapter2 , #jersey moved one week ahead ! This is something strange as makers already knew that KGF is brand still they announced clash ? May be for some hype? Worst decision by #Jersey makers to postpone their release by one week . What if #KGF2 receives outstanding wom ? It will be like TKF slaughtering Bacchan Pandey at box office!"

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey casts Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)