Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal Begin Shooting For Sports Drama Crakk

Amid conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez is back to work. The actress will star alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in an extreme sports action movie titled Crakk. The film will be helmed by Aditya Datt and is scheduled to hit theatres in 2023. The shooting of Crakk has begun in Poland.

The high-octane sports flick is presented by Reliance Entertainment and backed by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures. The film will be co-produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films. Crakk will be the second collaboration between Vidyut and Aditya after the superhit Commando 3.

Vidyut took to his Instagram account and shared a post featuring clapboards of Crakk. He captioned the post, "Super excited for this #Crakk-ing journey (sic)!" See post here

In a statement to the press, Vidyut said, "Looking at the current scenario and the way the audiences have changed, I have realised that everyone puts limits on everything they do, and it spreads in work, and the environment."

"This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence, a movie on extreme sports from India," he added.

Jacqueline Fernandez also spoke to the press about being signed for the action drama. She said, "I was thoroughly impressed by the script narration of Crakk and immediately decided to be a part of such a unique story. I am really looking forward to working with Vidyut and the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, director Aditya Datt, who had earlier made Table No 21, said that he has been working on Crakk for the last 4 years, adding, "to up the game and challenge oneself, by narrating a story that has sports, gaming, action, drama and thrill." He describes Crakk as the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai who reaches to the world's extreme underground sports.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu, which will hit theatres on October 25, 2022.