Sana Saeed Reveals How She Met Her Hungarian Boyfriend Csaba Wagner, Says ‘It's quite interesting when...'

Sana
Saeed,
who
is
well-known
for
playing
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
daughter
Anjali
in
the
1998
film
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai,
recently
made
headlines
as
she
announced
her
engagement
with
her
American
boyfriend,
Csaba
Wagner.
On
January
1,
the
actress
shared
a
video
clip
from
her
romantic
engagement
proposal
on
her
Instagram
account.
For
the
initiated,
the
actress
made
her
debut
as
an
adult
in
Karan
Johar's
Student
of
the
Year
and
enjoys
a
huge
fan
following
on
her
social
media
pages.
The
just-engaged
34-year-old
celeb
opened
up
Hungarian
about
her
fiance
and
revealed
a
few
more
details
about
their
relationship.
SANA
SAEED
ON
WHY
SHE
USES
SIGN
LANGUAGES
TO
COMMUNICATE
WITH
HER
FIANCE'S
PARENTS
Now,
in
an
interview
with
TOI,
Sana
Saeed
shared
that
the
love
of
her
life,
Csaba
Wagner,
belongs
to
Hungary
and
that
they
both
met
on
a
dating
app.
She
shared,
"Csaba
is
an
American
citizen
from
Hungary
and
has
lived
in
LA
for
more
than
11
years.
His
family
lives
in
Hungary.
So
far,
we
have
met
each
other's
families
virtually.
I
can
communicate
very
little
with
his
parents
because
they
mostly
speak
Hungarian."
"So,
I
communicate
with
them
in
sign
language
with
Csaba
explaining
everything
to
me
(laughs).
Also,
Hungary
is
on
the
border
with
Ukraine,
so
it
is
very
difficult
for
us
to
fly
there
right
now.
Hopefully,
we
will
come
to
India
very
soon
because
my
family
is
extremely
excited
about
meeting
him,"
Sana
told
the
publication.
SANA
SHARES
COMMON
TRAITS
SHE
&
HER
BOYFRIEND
SHARE
For
the
unversed,
Sana
moved
to
Los
Angeles
a
few
years
ago
to
pursue
her
studies
in
acting
and
filmmaking
and
has
been
living
there
ever
since.
Further,
Sana
talked
about
how
she
met
Csaba
and
said,
"We
have
so
many
things
in
common
-
our
love
for
movies
and
understanding
cinema
in
depth.
I
met
him
on
a
dating
app.
I
had
never
been
on
one
until
my
friends
here
pushed
me.
The
rest,
as
they
say,
is
history.
It's
quite
interesting
when
we
tell
people
that
we
met
on
a
dating
app."
Sana
on
New
Year's
Day
posted
a
video
on
her
Instagram
handle
showing
glimpses
of
the
magical
proposal
by
her
longtime
beau,
Csaba
Wanger.
The
video
shows
the
couple
twinning
in
black
outfits
and
Csaba
going
down
on
his
knees
as
he
proposed
to
Sana.
She
also
showed
off
the
beautiful
engagement
ring,
and
sharing
the
post,
Sana
wrote,
"Happy
birthdayyyy
to
the
best
man
in
my
world.
I
loveeee
you
berry
much."