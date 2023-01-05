Sana Saeed Reveals How She Met Her Hungarian Boyfriend Csaba Wagner, Says ‘It's quite interesting when...'

Sana Saeed, who is well-known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently made headlines as she announced her engagement with her American boyfriend, Csaba Wagner. On January 1, the actress shared a video clip from her romantic engagement proposal on her Instagram account.

For the initiated, the actress made her debut as an adult in Karan Johar's Student of the Year and enjoys a huge fan following on her social media pages. The just-engaged 34-year-old celeb opened up Hungarian about her fiance and revealed a few more details about their relationship.

SANA SAEED ON WHY SHE USES SIGN LANGUAGES TO COMMUNICATE WITH HER FIANCE'S PARENTS

Now, in an interview with TOI, Sana Saeed shared that the love of her life, Csaba Wagner, belongs to Hungary and that they both met on a dating app. She shared, "Csaba is an American citizen from Hungary and has lived in LA for more than 11 years. His family lives in Hungary. So far, we have met each other's families virtually. I can communicate very little with his parents because they mostly speak Hungarian."

"So, I communicate with them in sign language with Csaba explaining everything to me (laughs). Also, Hungary is on the border with Ukraine, so it is very difficult for us to fly there right now. Hopefully, we will come to India very soon because my family is extremely excited about meeting him," Sana told the publication.

SANA SHARES COMMON TRAITS SHE & HER BOYFRIEND SHARE

For the unversed, Sana moved to Los Angeles a few years ago to pursue her studies in acting and filmmaking and has been living there ever since. Further, Sana talked about how she met Csaba and said, "We have so many things in common - our love for movies and understanding cinema in depth. I met him on a dating app. I had never been on one until my friends here pushed me. The rest, as they say, is history. It's quite interesting when we tell people that we met on a dating app."

SANA GOT ENGAGED IN NEW YEAR 2023

Sana on New Year's Day posted a video on her Instagram handle showing glimpses of the magical proposal by her longtime beau, Csaba Wanger. The video shows the couple twinning in black outfits and Csaba going down on his knees as he proposed to Sana. She also showed off the beautiful engagement ring, and sharing the post, Sana wrote, "Happy birthdayyyy to the best man in my world. I loveeee you berry much."