Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express BO Day 2 Prediction: Kunal’s Film Leaves Randeep-Starrer Behind

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express Box Office: After the success of Yami Gautam's Article 370, two new mid-budget Bollywood films were released yesterday (March 22) - comedy flick Madgaon Express and biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Both films mark the directorial debuts of two talented Bollywood actors. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar sees Randeep Hooda stepping into the director's chair, while Kunal Kemmu helms Madgaon Express. Prior to their release, both movies generated considerable buzz, with many anticipating that the underperformance of Yodha would work in their favor.

While Madgaon Express performed better than Swatantrya Veer Savarkar on the opening day, let's take a look at the second day box office predictions of both films.

SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR BOX OFFICE DAY 2 PREDICTION

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep's Film Behind Comedy Caper

Starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande, the biographical drama delves into the life of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The collaborative project includes Zee Studios, Sandeep Singh, Anand Palit, and Sam Khan as producers. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar immerses viewers in the life of Veer Savarkar, an emblem of Hindutva ideology and a prominent figure in India's struggle for independence, aiming to highlight his significant contributions to the cause.

While the film collected Rs 1.10 crore on Friday, it is expected to witness a decent jump on Saturday (March 23) and is expected to earn between Rs 1.50-1.75 crore as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been receiving a positive feedback from critics.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Trailer Of Akshay's Film? DEETS

MADGAON EXPRESS BOX OFFICE DAY 2 PREDICTION

Not just Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, even Madgaon Express will witness a jump on the second day due to the buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offer. While it earned Rs 1.63 crore on Friday, the film is likely to touch the Rs 2 crore mark on Saturday and is likely to collect Rs 2-2.20 crore at the ticket window. However, let's wait till tomorrow for the official second day figures.

For the uninitiated, Madgaon Express, a comedy film produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is written by Kunal Kemmu. It features Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

The film's narrative follows the escapades of three childhood buddies, played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, as they journey to Goa, encountering unforeseen surprises and twists throughout their adventure.

Keep watching this space for more updates!