Swatantrya Veer Savarkar VS Madgaon Express BO Day 2 Prediction: Kunal’s Film Leaves Randeep-Starrer Behind

Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
VS
Madgaon
Express
Box
Office:
After
the
success
of
Yami
Gautam's
Article
370,
two
new
mid-budget
Bollywood
films
were
released
yesterday
(March
22)
-
comedy
flick
Madgaon
Express
and
biographical
drama
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar.
Both
films
mark
the
directorial
debuts
of
two
talented
Bollywood
actors.
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
sees
Randeep
Hooda
stepping
into
the
director's
chair,
while
Kunal
Kemmu
helms
Madgaon
Express.
Prior
to
their
release,
both
movies
generated
considerable
buzz,
with
many
anticipating
that
the
underperformance
of
Yodha
would
work
in
their
favor.
Starring
Randeep
Hooda
and
Ankita
Lokhande,
the
biographical
drama
delves
into
the
life
of
freedom
fighter
Veer
Savarkar.
The
collaborative
project
includes
Zee
Studios,
Sandeep
Singh,
Anand
Palit,
and
Sam
Khan
as
producers.
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
immerses
viewers
in
the
life
of
Veer
Savarkar,
an
emblem
of
Hindutva
ideology
and
a
prominent
figure
in
India's
struggle
for
independence,
aiming
to
highlight
his
significant
contributions
to
the
cause.
While
the
film
collected
Rs
1.10
crore
on
Friday,
it
is
expected
to
witness
a
decent
jump
on
Saturday
(March
23)
and
is
expected
to
earn
between
Rs
1.50-1.75
crore
as
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
has
been
receiving
a
positive
feedback
from
critics.
Not
just
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar,
even
Madgaon
Express
will
witness
a
jump
on
the
second
day
due
to
the
buy-one-get-one
(BOGO)
offer.
While
it
earned
Rs
1.63
crore
on
Friday,
the
film
is
likely
to
touch
the
Rs
2
crore
mark
on
Saturday
and
is
likely
to
collect
Rs
2-2.20
crore
at
the
ticket
window.
However,
let's
wait
till
tomorrow
for
the
official
second
day
figures.
For
the
uninitiated,
Madgaon
Express,
a
comedy
film
produced
by
Farhan
Akhtar
and
Ritesh
Sidhwani
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
is
written
by
Kunal
Kemmu.
It
features
Pratik
Gandhi,
Divyendu,
Avinash
Tiwary,
and
Nora
Fatehi
in
key
roles.
The
film's
narrative
follows
the
escapades
of
three
childhood
buddies,
played
by
Pratik
Gandhi,
Divyenndu,
and
Avinash
Tiwary,
as
they
journey
to
Goa,
encountering
unforeseen
surprises
and
twists
throughout
their
adventure.