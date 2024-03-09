Here's When Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Cast & Actors Name Will Be Revealed

The
cast
of
Ektaa
R
Kapoor's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
is
indeed
one
of
the
most
interesting
things.
Released
around
14
years
ago,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
arrived
with
an
immensely
captivating
story
and
an
even
more
interesting
cast.
While
the
makers
kept
the
cast
under
wraps
for
a
long
time
they
opened
the
surprise
box
where
we
got
to
see
Rajkummar
Rao,
Nushrratt
Bharuccha,
and
other
talented
actors.
Now,
as
the
makers
are
gearing
up
for
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
they
are
finally
going
to
reveal
the
faces
in
the
next
week
and
we
just
can't
wait
to
see,
who
they
are
going
to
be.
The
makers
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
have
indeed
kept
the
cast
as
the
next
big
thing
to
keep
an
eye
on.
Nothing
much
about
the
cast
has
been
revealed
yet.
Well,
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
indeed
attained
a
cult
label
for
its
interesting
story
that
talked
about
love
in
the
era
of
the
camera
and
you
are
never
hidden
from
it,
and
now
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
will
see
an
even
more
intriguing
story
about
love
in
the
times
of
the
internet.
As
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
has
set
the
right
tone
to
see
what
cast
the
makers
will
unveil
in
its
sequel,
the
expectations
are
indeed
rising.
Now,
it
would
be
very
exciting
to
see
in
the
next
week,
who
are
going
to
be
the
new
faces
we
will
get
to
see
in
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
a
division
of
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Cult
Movies
Present
a
Dibakar
Banerjee
Production,
Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha
2,
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
and
Shobha
Kapoor.
The
film
is
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee.
The
film
will
be
released
on
April
19,
2024.