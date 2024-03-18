English Edition
Panipat actor Sahil Salathia Expresses Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Panipat actor Sahil Salathia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most prolific filmmakers in Indian cinema, known for his grandeur and vision. The filmmaker knows how to make period films like nobody else. He is on top of the wishlist of every actor out there and adding to that list is actor Sahil Salathia, who recently expressed the desire to work with Bhansali.

Sahil is known for his quirky and risque fashion sense and on screen, too, he is a powerhouse. He has been a part of two period projects before- Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat and the web series Paurashpur. So, he has a knack for fitting in those royal roles and taking to Instagram, he put forth his wish to meet Bhansali.

Praising the track Sakal Ban from the filmmaker's upcoming project Heeramandi, Sahil wrote, "Dear sir Bhansali! Even if I don't get the privilege to be filmed by you, I want to take a photo with you (with me sitting on the floor and you on the throne) just so that I can say that I met THE MOST ARTISTIC INDIAN FILMMAKER ever and this is the photo I envisioned on his film set n I have it!"

This is true manifestation from the actor who has proven his mettle on screen in all kinds of roles, be it in shows like Everest and Adhura or films like Panipat. Here's wishing that this dream collaboration soon turns into a reality.

Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 17:19 [IST]
