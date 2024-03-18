Panipat actor Sahil Salathia Expresses Desire To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
is
one
of
the
most
prolific
filmmakers
in
Indian
cinema,
known
for
his
grandeur
and
vision.
The
filmmaker
knows
how
to
make
period
films
like
nobody
else.
He
is
on
top
of
the
wishlist
of
every
actor
out
there
and
adding
to
that
list
is
actor
Sahil
Salathia,
who
recently
expressed
the
desire
to
work
with
Bhansali.
Sahil
is
known
for
his
quirky
and
risque
fashion
sense
and
on
screen,
too,
he
is
a
powerhouse.
He
has
been
a
part
of
two
period
projects
before-
Ashutosh
Gowariker's
Panipat
and
the
web
series
Paurashpur.
So,
he
has
a
knack
for
fitting
in
those
royal
roles
and
taking
to
Instagram,
he
put
forth
his
wish
to
meet
Bhansali.
Praising
the
track
Sakal
Ban
from
the
filmmaker's
upcoming
project
Heeramandi,
Sahil
wrote,
"Dear
sir
Bhansali!
Even
if
I
don't
get
the
privilege
to
be
filmed
by
you,
I
want
to
take
a
photo
with
you
(with
me
sitting
on
the
floor
and
you
on
the
throne)
just
so
that
I
can
say
that
I
met
THE
MOST
ARTISTIC
INDIAN
FILMMAKER
ever
and
this
is
the
photo
I
envisioned
on
his
film
set
n
I
have
it!"
This
is
true
manifestation
from
the
actor
who
has
proven
his
mettle
on
screen
in
all
kinds
of
roles,
be
it
in
shows
like
Everest
and
Adhura
or
films
like
Panipat.
Here's
wishing
that
this
dream
collaboration
soon
turns
into
a
reality.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 17:19 [IST]