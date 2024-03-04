Farzi 2 Release Date And Platform | Raashii Khanna Shares Update On Premiere Of Shahid’s Show: It’ll Arrive...

Farzi 2 Release Date Update: Basking in the success of their last web show Gulaab & Guns, the director-duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK, have been making pathbreaking content back-to-back. Before the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Netflix show, they also helmed two seasons of The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

However, it was Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi that turned out to be their most successful show on OTT so far. For those who are unaware, Farzi premiered on Prime Video last year in February and revolves around two childhood friends Sunny and Firoz, played by Shahid Kapoor and Bhuvan Arora respectively, who opt to create fake currency to become rich.

Also starring Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar among others in pivotal roles, Farzi turned out to be a huge success and became the most-watched OTT show in India. It's been a year since its digital premiere and everyone is eagerly awaiting Farzi Season 2. Wondering when will Farzi 2 premiere on Prime Video? Well, Raashii Khanna recently shared an update on the same.

FARZI 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM, AND SHOOT UPDATE

During a recent social media interaction, Raashii Khanna, known for portraying the character of Megha Vyas in Farzi, a Reserve Bank of India employee turned CCFART officer, shared an update about the shooting and release of Farzi 2. She mentioned that the shooting for Farzi Season 2 is expected to commence by the beginning of next year and it might be released by the end of 2025. Yes, you heard it correctly!

A GQ report quoted her saying, "I had a word with Raj sir, who is our director. He told me that the shooting for Farzi 2 will begin by the start of next year. So probably, Farzi 2 might arrive by the end of 2025."

However, Prime Video is yet to officially announce the release date of Farzi 2.

FARZI SEASON ONE RECAP

The plot of Farzi delves into a intriguing narrative, sharing the journey of Sunny, an artist, as he ventures into forbidden territory and breaking laws. Venturing into the world of counterfeiting, he crafts fake currency. Initially driven by a desire to save his grandfather's printing legacy, Sunny soon becomes greedy, forming an alliance with a criminal Mansoor Dayal.

As the series progresses, Sunny descends further into the underworld. This internal conflict is exemplified in his relationship with Megha, an RBI officer romantically involved with him, who is also associated with Michael, the leader of the anti-counterfeit task force.

The climax is filled with intense action and emotional turmoil. Despite narrow escapes from the police, Sunny and Firoz ultimately confront the consequences of their actions. In a dramatic turn, Sunny manages to run away by boarding a moving train, leaving Michael and Megha's efforts in vain. The closing scene hint at unresolved complexities and impending challenges, setting the stage for Farzi Season 2.

Are you excited for Farzi 2? Share your views in the comments section below.