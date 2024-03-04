Farzi 2 Release Date And Platform | Raashii Khanna Shares Update On Premiere Of Shahid’s Show: It’ll Arrive...

Farzi
2
Release
Date
Update:
Basking
in
the
success
of
their
last
web
show
Gulaab
&
Guns,
the
director-duo
of
Raj
Nidimoru
and
Krishna
DK,
collectively
known
as
Raj
&
DK,
have
been
making
pathbreaking
content
back-to-back.
Before
the
Rajkummar
Rao-starrer
Netflix
show,
they
also
helmed
two
seasons
of
The
Family
Man
for
Amazon
Prime
Video
with
Manoj
Bajpayee
in
the
lead
role.
However,
it
was
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Vijay
Sethupathi's
Farzi
that
turned
out
to
be
their
most
successful
show
on
OTT
so
far.
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Farzi
premiered
on
Prime
Video
last
year
in
February
and
revolves
around
two
childhood
friends
Sunny
and
Firoz,
played
by
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Bhuvan
Arora
respectively,
who
opt
to
create
fake
currency
to
become
rich.
Also
starring
Raashi
Khanna,
Kay
Kay
Menon,
and
Amol
Palekar
among
others
in
pivotal
roles,
Farzi
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
success
and
became
the
most-watched
OTT
show
in
India.
It's
been
a
year
since
its
digital
premiere
and
everyone
is
eagerly
awaiting
Farzi
Season
2.
Wondering
when
will
Farzi
2
premiere
on
Prime
Video?
Well,
Raashii
Khanna
recently
shared
an
update
on
the
same.
FARZI
2
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM,
AND
SHOOT
UPDATE
During
a
recent
social
media
interaction,
Raashii
Khanna,
known
for
portraying
the
character
of
Megha
Vyas
in
Farzi,
a
Reserve
Bank
of
India
employee
turned
CCFART
officer,
shared
an
update
about
the
shooting
and
release
of
Farzi
2.
She
mentioned
that
the
shooting
for
Farzi
Season
2
is
expected
to
commence
by
the
beginning
of
next
year
and
it
might
be
released
by
the
end
of
2025.
Yes,
you
heard
it
correctly!
A
GQ
report
quoted
her
saying,
"I
had
a
word
with
Raj
sir,
who
is
our
director.
He
told
me
that
the
shooting
for
Farzi
2
will
begin
by
the
start
of
next
year.
So
probably,
Farzi
2
might
arrive
by
the
end
of
2025."
However,
Prime
Video
is
yet
to
officially
announce
the
release
date
of
Farzi
2.
FARZI
SEASON
ONE
RECAP
The
plot
of
Farzi
delves
into
a
intriguing
narrative,
sharing
the
journey
of
Sunny,
an
artist,
as
he
ventures
into
forbidden
territory
and
breaking
laws.
Venturing
into
the
world
of
counterfeiting,
he
crafts
fake
currency.
Initially
driven
by
a
desire
to
save
his
grandfather's
printing
legacy,
Sunny
soon
becomes
greedy,
forming
an
alliance
with
a
criminal
Mansoor
Dayal.
As
the
series
progresses,
Sunny
descends
further
into
the
underworld.
This
internal
conflict
is
exemplified
in
his
relationship
with
Megha,
an
RBI
officer
romantically
involved
with
him,
who
is
also
associated
with
Michael,
the
leader
of
the
anti-counterfeit
task
force.
The
climax
is
filled
with
intense
action
and
emotional
turmoil.
Despite
narrow
escapes
from
the
police,
Sunny
and
Firoz
ultimately
confront
the
consequences
of
their
actions.
In
a
dramatic
turn,
Sunny
manages
to
run
away
by
boarding
a
moving
train,
leaving
Michael
and
Megha's
efforts
in
vain.
The
closing
scene
hint
at
unresolved
complexities
and
impending
challenges,
setting
the
stage
for
Farzi
Season
2.
Are
you
excited
for
Farzi
2?
