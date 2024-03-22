Maharani 3: Subhash Kapoor Lauds Look Designer Sanah Kewal's Masterful Work In Web Series

Subhash Kapoor, a well-known filmmaker, recently praised the exceptional work of look designer Sanah Kewal for her contributions to the eagerly awaited web series, Maharani Season 3. Kapoor highlighted Kewal's detailed approach and creative flair, which significantly enhanced the portrayal of characters on screen.



"Sanah Kewal did a really great job paying close attention to every little detail when doing the hair and makeup for Maharani 3. She made sure everything was just right, and her hard work showed. Every hairstyle and makeup look she created was done with care, making the characters look amazing on screen. Her talent helped bring the characters to life and made the webshow even better," stated Subhash Kapoor.

With Maharani Season 3 captivating viewers around the globe, Kapoor praised Kewal's contributions as invaluable. He expressed enthusiasm about working with her again to explore new creative and storytelling frontiers in the digital space.

Kewal's meticulousness and innovative vision have clearly left a significant mark on Maharani Season 3, enhancing the viewing experience. It's evident that her hard work has paid off, making the series a visual treat for audiences and setting a high standard for character presentation in web series.