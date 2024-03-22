Maharani 3: Subhash Kapoor Lauds Look Designer Sanah Kewal's Masterful Work In Web Series
Subhash Kapoor lauds Sanah Kewal's detailed approach and creativity in Maharani Season 3. Her work in hair and makeup significantly enhanced the characters, contributing to the series' success and setting a high standard for web series presentation.
Subhash
Kapoor,
a
well-known
filmmaker,
recently
praised
the
exceptional
work
of
look
designer
Sanah
Kewal
for
her
contributions
to
the
eagerly
awaited
web
series,
Maharani
Season
3.
Kapoor
highlighted
Kewal's
detailed
approach
and
creative
flair,
which
significantly
enhanced
the
portrayal
of
characters
on
screen.
"Sanah
Kewal
did
a
really
great
job
paying
close
attention
to
every
little
detail
when
doing
the
hair
and
makeup
for
Maharani
3.
She
made
sure
everything
was
just
right,
and
her
hard
work
showed.
Every
hairstyle
and
makeup
look
she
created
was
done
with
care,
making
the
characters
look
amazing
on
screen.
Her
talent
helped
bring
the
characters
to
life
and
made
the
webshow
even
better," stated
Subhash
Kapoor.
With
Maharani
Season
3
captivating
viewers
around
the
globe,
Kapoor
praised
Kewal's
contributions
as
invaluable.
He
expressed
enthusiasm
about
working
with
her
again
to
explore
new
creative
and
storytelling
frontiers
in
the
digital
space.
Kewal's
meticulousness
and
innovative
vision
have
clearly
left
a
significant
mark
on
Maharani
Season
3,
enhancing
the
viewing
experience.
It's
evident
that
her
hard
work
has
paid
off,
making
the
series
a
visual
treat
for
audiences
and
setting
a
high
standard
for
character
presentation
in
web
series.