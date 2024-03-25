Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show: Release Date, Time, Guests, And More Revealed!

Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma is returning with a new sketch comedy series on Netflix, as announced by the streaming platform in a trailer dropped a week before its premiere.

The new show, titled "The Great Indian Kapil Show," appears to echo its predecessor's format, combining celebrity interviews with a variety of sketches. Of particular note, it signals the highly anticipated reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who parted ways amid speculation of a dispute in 2017, reportedly following an altercation during a flight from Australia.

The trailer offers viewers tantalising glimpses of celebrity guests including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma, accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and Shreyas Iyer.

Unlike before, the guest appearances in this iteration are not tied to their upcoming projects. A notable moment in the trailer shows Kapil and Sunil addressing their past conflict in a light-hearted manner, marking their first on-screen collaboration since the incident. They are joined by familiar faces, including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh, reprising their roles from the television version.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Release Date And Time

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is set to premiere on Netflix starting March 30, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. As mentioned earlier, the show features a star-studded cast including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

Since the debut of Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013, Kapil Sharma has been a prominent figure in the comedy arena. His venture into Netflix commenced in 2022 with a stand-up special titled "I'm Not Done Yet," fueling speculation regarding a possible transition to the streaming platform for his weekly show. This speculation was officially confirmed in 2023.