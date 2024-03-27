The Great Indian Kapil Show First Guests: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima & Neetu Kapoor To Grace The Show
The Great Indian Kapil Show First Guests: The wait is finally over! Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere on March 30 with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8pm. The very first guests on the show this weekend is none other than the celebrated Kapoor family, popularly known as the first family of Bollywood. Siblings Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani along with their gorgeous mother Neetu Kapoor will be seen spilling the tea as Kapil and the entire cast extend a warm welcome to them.
The
newest
father
in
B-town,
Ranbir
Kapoor's
expression
said
it
all
when
he
spoke
about
Raha.
Talking
about
her
son
Ranbir
as
the
doting
father,
Neetu
Kapoor
said,
"Whenever
Raha
enters
the
room,
you
should
see
his
face,
it's
full
of
expressions.
He
is
very
excited.
I
have
to
tell
you
that
I
have
seen
many
fathers
but
I
haven't
seen
anyone
like
him.
She
keeps
looking
for
him
and
loves
to
play
with
her
dad."
When asked if he's had enough experience in changing the diapers, Ranbir was quick to add that he's the burp specialist!
Watch all this and a whole lot more as Ranbir & Riddhima share their childhood memories and their bond as siblings; Neetu Kapoor's anecdotes on Rishi Kapoor as a father; and ofcourse their encounter with the cast - Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek where they barely could keep a straight face!
Watch Netflix for unlimited fun and banter with celebrated guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show starting 30 March every Sat at 8pm!