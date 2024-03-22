Oh My Wife! Actors Mudasir Bhat And Lokesh Batta On Their Holi 2024 Plans, Favourite Childhood Memory

Holi
2024:
As
the
vibrant
festival
of
Holi
approaches,
anticipation
fills
the
air
with
hues
of
excitement.
Recently
seen
together
in
the
gripping
series
"Oh
My
Wife" on
Watcho
Exclusives,
Mudasir
Bhat
and
Lokesh
Batta
have
opened
up
on
their
plans
for
the
festive
season.
In
"Oh
My
Wife,"
Mudasir
portrayed
Vivek,
an
investigating
officer,
while
Lokesh
donned
the
cop's
uniform
as
Ranbir
for
the
first
time.
From
childhood
memories
to
favourite
Holi
tunes,
they
offer
a
glimpse
into
their
celebrations.
Opening
up
about
their
Holi
plans,
Mudasir
Bhat
said,
"Like
every
other
year,
this
year
I'll
be
celebrating
Holi
with
my
family
and
friends
in
Mumbai.
Although
Ramadan
is
also
ongoing,
I'm
a
bit
confused,
but
I've
decided
to
go
ahead
with
Holi
celebrations.
It's
always
a
joyous
occasion-you
reunite
with
friends
and
family,
enjoy
playing
with
organic
colours,
and
indulge
in
delicious
sweets
and
savouries.
Personally,
I
love
the
gujiyas
made
during
Holi;
they
are
my
favourites!
So,
at
times
like
these,
I
always
say,
"No,
I'm
not
on
a
diet," and
I
eat
as
much
as
I
can."
Lokesh
Batta
added,
"This
year,
I
plan
to
celebrate
Holi
with
my
friends
in
Mumbai,
gathering
in
different
outdoor
spaces
such
as
backyards
and
terraces.
Since
my
parents
reside
in
Delhi,
I'll
be
enjoying
the
festivities
with
my
friends
here
in
Mumbai."
The
actors
also
delved
into
their
favourite
traditions
or
memories
from
Holi
celebration
in
childhood.
Lokesh
Batta
recalled,
"Back
in
my
childhood
days,
we
had
some
unforgettable
traditions.
We
would
play
with
colours,
dousing
each
other
with
water-filled
buckets,
and
there
was
a
lot
of
laughter
and
joy.
One
of
the
highlights
was
throwing
coloured
dye
on
each
other
and
dancing
through
the
streets-it
was
an
absolute
blast!
I
really
miss
those
moments;
they
hold
a
special
place
in
my
heart."
Mudasir
Bhat
reminisced,
"Traditions
are
more
than
just
the
days
of
excitement
leading
up
to
the
festival;
they
also
involve
planning.
During
childhood,
we
eagerly
awaited
Holi
to
meet
all
our
friends,
celebrate
with
music,
enjoy
good
food,
and,
of
course,
play
with
different
dry
colours
and
water.
Back
then,
I
used
to
play
with
the
harsh,
hard
colours
that
would
take
about
a
week
to
completely
fade
from
the
skin.
Those
were
the
days
of
fun
and
innocence."
Lastly,
the
actors
also
revealed
their
favourite
Holi
song
or
dance
sequence
from
a
Bollywood
film
that
adds
to
the
festive
spirit.
Mudasir
shared,
"I
can't
think
of
anything
better
than
dancing
to
my
all-time
favourite
songs,
"Rang
Barse"
from
the
movie
"Silsila"
and
"Yeh
Jawani
Hai
Deewani"
from
the
movie
"Kitna
Nasha
Yeh
Ho
Raha
Hai,"
during
Holi.
My
celebration
feels
incomplete
without
grooving
to
these
tracks.
Every
year,
these
songs
stand
out
and
evoke
the
true
feeling
of
celebration.
Plus,
the
combination
of
great
actors
like
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Amitabh
Bachchan
adds
to
the
charm.
Just
like
that,
you
know,
the
joy
of
Holi
is
amplified
with
these
iconic
tunes."
On
the
other
hand,
Lokesh
added,
"Last
year,
my
friends
and
I
attended
a
Holi
concert,
which
was
an
amazing
experience.
As
for
my
favourite
Holi
sequence
from
a
movie,
it
would
have
to
be
the
tomato
festival
scene.
I've
always
been
intrigued
by
La
Tomatina,
a
festival
held
in
the
Valencian
town
of
Bunol,
Spain.
I've
always
dreamed
of
participating
in
it
someday.
Alternatively,
I
would
love
to
visit
Goa
for
a
vibrant
Holi
party-it's
definitely
on
my
bucket
list"
"Oh
My
Wife!",
written
and
directed
by
Shaurya
Singh,
is
a
suspenseful
thriller
on
Watcho
Exclusives.
Starring
Mudasir
Bhat,
Lokesh
Batta,
Sneha
Singh
Sisodia,
and
Deepanshi
N.
Shakya,
it
follows
Vivek,
a
forensic
expert
embroiled
in
a
high-profile
murder
case
amidst
personal
turmoil.
As
suspicions
cloud
his
wife's
actions,
the
series
keeps
viewers
guessing:
Is
she
harbouring
dark
secrets,
or
is
the
true
killer
lurking
elsewhere?
With
a
gripping
narrative
and
relentless
suspense,
"Oh
My
Wife!"
keeps
audiences
hooked
until
the
final
revelation.
Tune
in
to
Watcho
App
for
this
riveting
tale.