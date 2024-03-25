Holi EXCLUSIVE | Bhagya Lakshmi Star Rohit Suchanti On Celebration & Childhood Memories: I Miss…

Holi
Exclusive:
Holi,
also
referred
to
as
the
festival
of
colors
or
Basanta
Utsav,
stands
as
one
of
Hinduism's
most
cherished
celebrations,
symbolizing
the
joyous
embrace
of
colors,
unity,
and
rejuvenation.
Communities
throughout
India
unite
to
celebrate
the
triumph
of
good
over
evil,
transforming
streets
into
vibrant
spectacles
of
color.
As
the
Hindu
month
of
Phalguna
nears
its
end
and
the
full
moon
emerges,
people
prepare
to
set
aside
differences
and
celebrate
life's
brighter
moments.
This
year,
Holi
falls
on
March
25
(Monday),
aligning
with
the
Hindu
calendar's
full
moon
day
in
the
month
of
Falgun.
Preceding
this
grand
festival,
on
March
24,
individuals
nationwide
will
observe
'Choti
Holi'
or
'Holika
Dahan'.
ROHIT
SUCHANTI
ON
HOLI
CELEBRATION
AND
MEMORIES
TV
celebrity
Rohit
Suchanti,
who
is
currently
seen
playing
the
lead
role
of
Rishi
in
the
popular
ZEE
TV
show
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
opened
up
about
his
love
for
the
Holi
festival
and
memories
attached
to
it.
Talking
about
the
festival
of
Holi,
the
talented
actor
stated,
"Holi
is
a
festival
of
love
and
colours.
I
love
how
the
vibe
of
the
whole
city
changes
during
this
festival.
Celebrating
the
triumph
of
good
over
evil
and
then
indulging
in
a
fun
celebration
with
colours
is
something
I
look
forward
to
every
year.
I
remember
when
I
was
a
kid,
I
used
to
go
with
my
mom
for
Holika
Dahan
and
enjoy
the
roasted
coconuts,
peanuts
and
Revdi.
And
the
next
day,
along
with
my
friends
we
used
to
go
play
Holi
with
water
balloons
and
so
many
different
colors,
I
honestly
miss
those
days."
ROHIT
SUCHANTI
ON
HOLI
PLANS
THIS
YEAR
As
Rohit
is
busy
with
shoot,
he
shared
his
Holi
plans
this
year
and
added,
"This
year,
if
I
am
not
shooting
for
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
I
will
make
sure
to
meet
my
friends
for
a
little
Holi
get-together
and
spend
some
time
with
them.
Also,
once
in
my
life,
I
want
to
go
to
Mathura
for
the
famous
Holi
celebration.
It
is
on
my
bucket
list,
so
hopefully
next
year,
I
will
take
my
parents
to
experience
the
same,
I
am
sure
they
will
enjoy
it."
Here's
wishing
everyone
a
very
Happy
Holi.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2024, 9:00 [IST]