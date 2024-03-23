Holi 2024: 6 Tracks For Your Ultimate Holi Playlist

Are
you
ready
to
paint
the
town
red,
blue,
green,
and
every
vibrant
color
in
between?
Because
Holi
is
here,
and
we've
got
the
perfect
soundtrack
to
fuel
your
festive
frenzy!
Say
goodbye
to
the
same
old
playlists
and
get
ready
to
elevate
your
Holi
bash
to
epic
proportions
with
these
six
absolute
bangers
that'll
have
you
dancing
'til
the
colors
fade!
Balam
Pichkari
A
classic
that
never
fails
to
ignite
the
Holi
spirit!
From
the
blockbuster
'Yeh
Jawaani
Hai
Deewani',
this
track
featuring
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Deepika
Padukone
is
an
irresistible
blend
of
upbeat
rhythms
and
playful
lyrics.
It's
like
a
burst
of
joy
that
sets
the
perfect
tone
for
your
Holi
celebrations,
making
you
want
to
dance
and
splash
colors
with
abandon!
This
track
is
an
absolute
must-have
on
any
Holi
playlist.
Listen
to
the
song
here:
Holi
Re
Rasiya
A
musical
masterpiece
fresh
out
of
Coke
Studio
Bharat!
'Holi
Re
Rasiya'
seamlessly
fuses
Maithili
Thakur's
traditional
folk
elements
with
Seedhe
Maut's
contemporary
beats,
transporting
you
to
a
realm
of
cultural
fusion
and
rhythmic
delight.
With
its
rich
vocals
and
vibrant
instrumentation,
this
track
is
a
celebration
of
India's
diverse
musical
tapestry.
This
banger
deserves
to
be
on
loop
on
your
playlist.
Listen
to
the
song
here:
Badri
Ki
Dulhaniya
Featuring
Varun
Dhawan
and
Alia
Bhatt,
this
peppy
number
from
'Badrinath
Ki
Dulhania'
is
the
ultimate
party
starter!
With
its
catchy
beats,
infectious
chorus,
and
quirky
lyrics,
'Badri
Ki
Dulhaniya'
will
have
you
grooving
in
no
time.
It's
like
a
burst
of
sunshine
on
a
colorful
day,
spreading
warmth
and
happiness
wherever
it
goes.
Listen
to
the
song
here:
Range
Saari
Lose
yourself
in
the
infectious
rhythm
and
pulsating
beats
of
'Range
Saari'!
This
electrifying
fusion
track
combines
traditional
folk
tunes
with
contemporary
arrangements,
creating
a
dynamic
sound
that's
both
timeless
and
modern.
With
its
catchy
hook
and
energetic
vibe,
it's
the
perfect
anthem
for
a
day
filled
with
dancing
and
celebration.
This
mood-booster
will
surely
get
you
vibing.
Listen
to
the
song
here:
Lets
Play
Holi
What
better
than
a
timeless
classic!
Embrace
the
spirit
of
togetherness
and
mischief
with
this
high-energy
anthem!
'Let's
Play
Holi' is
like
a
call
to
arms
for
revelers
everywhere,
urging
them
to
join
in
the
fun
and
festivities
that
define
Holi.
With
its
catchy
melody,
playful
lyrics,
and
infectious
enthusiasm,
this
track
captures
the
essence
of
Holi
like
no
other.
Listen
to
the
song
here:
Khadke
Glassy
Your
Holi
bash
has
to
have
a
bang
with
this
foot-tapping
track
from
'Jabariya
Jodi'!
Starring
Siddharth
Malhotra
and
Parineeti
Chopra,
'Khadke
Glassy'
celebrates
love,
life,
and
the
sheer
joy
of
being
alive.
With
its
catchy
chorus,
energetic
beats,
and
irresistible
groove,
it's
the
perfect
song
to
keep
the
party
going
well
into
the
night.
Listen
to
the
song
here:
There
you
have
it,
folks
-
a
vibrant
and
eclectic
Holi
playlist
that's
guaranteed
to
make
your
celebrations
unforgettable!