Holi 2024: 6 Tracks For Your Ultimate Holi Playlist

Are you ready to paint the town red, blue, green, and every vibrant color in between? Because Holi is here, and we've got the perfect soundtrack to fuel your festive frenzy! Say goodbye to the same old playlists and get ready to elevate your Holi bash to epic proportions with these six absolute bangers that'll have you dancing 'til the colors fade!

Balam Pichkari

A classic that never fails to ignite the Holi spirit! From the blockbuster 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', this track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is an irresistible blend of upbeat rhythms and playful lyrics. It's like a burst of joy that sets the perfect tone for your Holi celebrations, making you want to dance and splash colors with abandon! This track is an absolute must-have on any Holi playlist.

Listen to the song here:

Holi Re Rasiya

A musical masterpiece fresh out of Coke Studio Bharat! 'Holi Re Rasiya' seamlessly fuses Maithili Thakur's traditional folk elements with Seedhe Maut's contemporary beats, transporting you to a realm of cultural fusion and rhythmic delight. With its rich vocals and vibrant instrumentation, this track is a celebration of India's diverse musical tapestry. This banger deserves to be on loop on your playlist.

Listen to the song here:

Badri Ki Dulhaniya

Featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, this peppy number from 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is the ultimate party starter! With its catchy beats, infectious chorus, and quirky lyrics, 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya' will have you grooving in no time. It's like a burst of sunshine on a colorful day, spreading warmth and happiness wherever it goes.

Listen to the song here:

Range Saari

Lose yourself in the infectious rhythm and pulsating beats of 'Range Saari'! This electrifying fusion track combines traditional folk tunes with contemporary arrangements, creating a dynamic sound that's both timeless and modern. With its catchy hook and energetic vibe, it's the perfect anthem for a day filled with dancing and celebration. This mood-booster will surely get you vibing.

Listen to the song here:

Lets Play Holi

What better than a timeless classic! Embrace the spirit of togetherness and mischief with this

high-energy anthem! 'Let's Play Holi' is like a call to arms for revelers everywhere, urging them to join in the fun and festivities that define Holi. With its catchy melody, playful lyrics, and infectious enthusiasm, this track captures the essence of Holi like no other.

Listen to the song here:

Khadke Glassy

Your Holi bash has to have a bang with this foot-tapping track from 'Jabariya Jodi'! Starring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, 'Khadke Glassy' celebrates love, life, and the sheer joy of being alive. With its catchy chorus, energetic beats, and irresistible groove, it's the perfect song to keep the party going well into the night.

Listen to the song here:

There you have it, folks - a vibrant and eclectic Holi playlist that's guaranteed to make your celebrations unforgettable!