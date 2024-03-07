Raisinghani vs Raisinghani: Jennifer Winget Reveals How She Got Into Skin Of Her Character

Navigating
the
delicate
balance
between
an
artist's
personal
identity
and
their
on-screen
character
is
a
skill
that
Jennifer
Winget
has
mastered.
She
is
currently
captivating
audiences
as
Anushka
Raisinghani,
a
dedicated
lawyer
with
a
strong
moral
compass,
in
Sony
LIV's
exclusive
series,
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani.
This
role
challenged
her
to
stretch
beyond
her
personal
experiences
and
offered
her
a
unique
opportunity
to
explore
the
complexities
of
character
development.
The
role
has
had
a
significant
impact
on
her,
refining
her
approach
to
understanding
characters
and
leaving
an
indelible
impression.
Jennifer
shared
insights
into
her
preparation
for
the
role,
emphasizing
the
importance
of
empathy
and
the
nuances
of
character
portrayal.
"To
bring
Anushka
to
life,
I
had
to
immerse
myself
in
her
world,
where
virtues
such
as
empathy
are
paramount.
This
required
a
conscious
effort
to
adopt
traits
that
are
quite
different
from
my
own.
Additionally,
mastering
the
character's
speech,
especially
given
the
legal
context
of
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani,
was
crucial," Jennifer
explained.
She
also
highlighted
the
support
from
the
writing
team
in
handling
the
legal
terminology,
allowing
the
actors
to
focus
on
their
performances.
"Our
writers
do
a
fantastic
job
with
the
legal
jargon,
making
our
job
as
actors
a
bit
easier.
It's
also
a
nod
to
the
real-life
lawyers
who
navigate
these
complexities
daily.
Moreover,
I
aim
to
make
each
character
memorable,
not
just
through
their
emotional
depth
but
also
their
appearance.
For
Anushka,
achieving
the
right
look
was
essential," Jennifer
added.
Ensemble
Cast
and
Streaming
Details
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
tells
a
compelling
story
of
love,
hate,
principles,
and
the
complexities
of
life.
Jennifer
Winget
leads
the
cast,
which
includes
Karan
Wahi
and
Reem
Shaikh,
enhancing
the
show's
dynamic.
The
series
offers
a
nuanced
exploration
of
its
themes,
serving
as
a
platform
for
the
actors
to
showcase
their
talents.
For
fans
eager
to
catch
this
captivating
legal
drama,
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
is
available
on
Sony
LIV.
New
episodes
air
every
Monday
to
Wednesday
at
8
PM,
providing
viewers
with
a
mid-week
dose
of
intrigue
and
drama.
Jennifer
Winget's
role
as
Anushka
Raisinghani
is
a
testament
to
her
versatility
as
an
actor
and
her
commitment
to
bringing
complex
characters
to
life.
Through
her
meticulous
preparation
and
dedication,
she
continues
to
engage
and
inspire
audiences,
making
Raisinghani
vs
Raisinghani
a
must-watch
series.