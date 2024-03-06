Showtime OTT Release Date: Rajeev Khandelwal REACTS To Viral Scene From Hotstar's Web Series

Showtime OTT Release: It's difficult to keep calm as Disney+Hotstar is all set to launch its newest property that promises to showcase the underbelly of Bollywood. While nepotism in Bollywood has stirred conversations on dinner tables, Karan Johar is gearing up to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with glamour, money, relationship and a lot of inside scoop of Hindi film industry.

SHOWTIME FULL CAST

What's the best kept secret in Bollywood? Showtime promises to unveil a lot of secrets including a fresh take on the outsider-insider debate. The casting team has managed to rope in talented actors for important roles.

While Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana play the main leads, they have been supported by Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz and Neeraj Madhav

The web series has been created by Sumit Roy while Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar have directed it.

RAJEEV KHANDELWAL REACTS TO SHOWTIME VIRAL SCENE

A scene from the show is going viral, where we can see Armaan Singh aka Rajeev Khandelwal misbehaving with an assistant director on the sets of a project. The video created ripples on the internet and now, Rajeev has shared his two cents on the same. He also decoded the scene and expressed his thoughts.

Talking about this scene, Rajeev Khandelwal said in a statement, "I've heard about this particular actor who does this onsets and he thinks it is very funny. He has been doing it and there are alot of AD's who have actually not said anything to him , but gone behind his back and said that this is absolutely wrong on his part. It's because one feels like they are a superstar. So when I had to shoot a scene where I had to throw tantrums and behave in a particular way, I did this and it was organic. We all loved it and Mihir also thought it fit in. When I saw a glimpse of it, I knew this is not me but this is definitely superstar Armaan, who represents this certain kind of actor."

SHOWTIME OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, PLATFORM

Are you excited for Showtime? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.