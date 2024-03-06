Showtime OTT Release Date: Rajeev Khandelwal REACTS To Viral Scene From Hotstar's Web Series

Showtime
OTT
Release:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Disney+Hotstar
is
all
set
to
launch
its
newest
property
that
promises
to
showcase
the
underbelly
of
Bollywood.
While
nepotism
in
Bollywood
has
stirred
conversations
on
dinner
tables,
Karan
Johar
is
gearing
up
to
take
the
audience
on
a
roller
coaster
ride
filled
with
glamour,
money,
relationship
and
a
lot
of
inside
scoop
of
Hindi
film
industry.
SHOWTIME
FULL
CAST
What's
the
best
kept
secret
in
Bollywood?
Showtime
promises
to
unveil
a
lot
of
secrets
including
a
fresh
take
on
the
outsider-insider
debate.
The
casting
team
has
managed
to
rope
in
talented
actors
for
important
roles.
While
Emraan
Hashmi,
Mahima
Makwana
play
the
main
leads,
they
have
been
supported
by
Mouni
Roy,
Rajeev
Khandelwal,
Shriya
Saran,
Naseeruddin
Shah,
Vishal
Vashishtha,
Vijay
Raaz
and
Neeraj
Madhav
The
web
series
has
been
created
by
Sumit
Roy
while
Mihir
Desai
and
Archit
Kumar
have
directed
it.
RAJEEV
KHANDELWAL
REACTS
TO
SHOWTIME
VIRAL
SCENE
A
scene
from
the
show
is
going
viral,
where
we
can
see
Armaan
Singh
aka
Rajeev
Khandelwal
misbehaving
with
an
assistant
director
on
the
sets
of
a
project.
The
video
created
ripples
on
the
internet
and
now,
Rajeev
has
shared
his
two
cents
on
the
same.
He
also
decoded
the
scene
and
expressed
his
thoughts.
Talking
about
this
scene,
Rajeev
Khandelwal
said
in
a
statement,
"I've
heard
about
this
particular
actor
who
does
this
onsets
and
he
thinks
it
is
very
funny.
He
has
been
doing
it
and
there
are
alot
of
AD's
who
have
actually
not
said
anything
to
him
,
but
gone
behind
his
back
and
said
that
this
is
absolutely
wrong
on
his
part.
It's
because
one
feels
like
they
are
a
superstar.
So
when
I
had
to
shoot
a
scene
where
I
had
to
throw
tantrums
and
behave
in
a
particular
way,
I
did
this
and
it
was
organic.
We
all
loved
it
and
Mihir
also
thought
it
fit
in.
When
I
saw
a
glimpse
of
it,
I
knew
this
is
not
me
but
this
is
definitely
superstar
Armaan,
who
represents
this
certain
kind
of
actor."
SHOWTIME
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
PLATFORM
Are
you
excited
for
Showtime?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
