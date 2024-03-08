Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Explores Topics Like Outsider-Insider, Star Egos & More In A Filmy Way

Star
Cast:
Emraan
Hashmi,
Mahima
Makwana,
Rajeev
Khandelwal,
Shriya
Saran
Director:
Mihir
Desai,
Archit
Kumar
Showtime
Review:
Exploring
the
inside
stories
of
the
industry
is
nothing
new.
We
have
seen
multiple
movies,
and
a
few
web
series
that
were
based
on
the
film
industry
and
showcased
its
dark
side.
So,
when
the
trailer
of
Karan
Johar's
production
venture
Showtime
was
released,
everyone
thought
what
new
will
this
series
offer.
The
series
has
some
amazing
actors
like
Emraan
Hashmi,
Mahima
Makwana,
Rajeev
Khandelwal,
Mouni
Roy,
and
Shriya
Saran.
So,
does
Showtime
deserve
your
time?
Well,
read
our
review
below
to
know
that...
Showtime
is
about
Raghu
Khanna
(Emraan
Hashmi)
who
is
the
son
of
the
famous
producer-director
Viktor
Khanna
(Naseeruddin
Shah).
Viktory
Studios
is
owned
by
Viktor,
but
Raghu
feels
that
it's
his
hard
work
that
has
made
the
studio
huge.
Viktor
passes
away,
and
in
his
'will',
he
gives
Viktory
Studios
to
Mahika
Nandy
(Mahima
Makwana),
a
journalist.
What
will
happen
when
an
insider
Raghu
and
an
outsider
Mahika
will
be
pitted
against
each
other?
Well,
watch
the
show
to
know
that.
The
series
is
created
by
Sumit
Roy,
and
directed
by
Mihir
Desai
and
Archit
Kumar.
The
first
part
of
season
1
of
Showtime
has
started
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
and
it
has
four
episodes.
The
series
is
engaging
and
enetrtaining,
and
there's
not
even
a
single
moment
that
will
bore
you.
While
it
showcases
the
dark
side
of
the
industry,
Mihir
and
Archit,
have
narrated
it
in
a
way
that
you
will
feel
like
you
are
watching
a
proper
Bollywood
movie.
There's
drama,
emotions,
twists
and
turns,
songs,
everything.
It
keeps
you
hooked
from
the
first
scene
itself.
From
nepotism
to
star
egos
to
comebacks
of
actresses
to
pre-marital
pregnancy,
Showtime
explores
everything
that
maybe
we
have
heard
about
the
industry.
Also,
if
you
know
the
industry
very
well,
you
might
be
able
to
connect
the
dots
and
get
the
references
of
the
real
life
actors
used
in
the
series.
Showtime
Actors' Performances
When
it
comes
to
performances,
Emraan
Hashmi
and
Mahima
Makwana
are
the
show
stealers.
The
two
are
the
leads
in
the
show,
and
have
performed
wonderfully.
Emraan's
character
has
grey
shades
and
he
has
portrayed
the
role
of
Raghu
Khanna
to
a
T.
In
fact,
after
watching
the
show,
it
is
difficult
to
imagine
any
other
actor
in
this
role.
Even
though
there
are
many
senior
actors
in
the
series,
Mahima
Makwana
shines,
proving
that
she
is
surely
an
outsider
who
deserves
your
attention.
Rajeev
Khandelwal
as
Armaan,
a
superstar
looking
for
a
hit
film
is
just
amazing.
He
gets
the
perfect
superstar
attitude
required
for
the
role.
Shriya
Saran
is
damn
good
in
the
role
of
an
actress
who
after
marriage
leaves
acting,
but
is
wanting
to
make
a
comeback.
Mouni
Roy
shines
in
the
role
of
a
starlet
who
is
looking
for
a
big
break.
Naseeruddin
Shah
and
Vijay
Raaz
are
also
good
in
their
respective
roles,
and
Vishal
Vashishtha's
strong
performance
will
surely
grab
your
attention.
Overall,
Showtime
is
a
series
that
has
been
presented
like
a
proper
Bollywood
film
which
has
everything,
from
drama
to
emotions
to
dialogue-baazi.
You
should
surely
binge-watch
this
one
as
you
will
enjoy
it.
By
the
way,
we
are
now
eagerly
waiting
for
the
part
2
of
season
1.