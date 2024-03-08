Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Explores Topics Like Outsider-Insider, Star Egos & More In A Filmy Way

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar

Showtime Review: Exploring the inside stories of the industry is nothing new. We have seen multiple movies, and a few web series that were based on the film industry and showcased its dark side. So, when the trailer of Karan Johar's production venture Showtime was released, everyone thought what new will this series offer. The series has some amazing actors like Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, and Shriya Saran. So, does Showtime deserve your time? Well, read our review below to know that...

Showtime is about Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi) who is the son of the famous producer-director Viktor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah). Viktory Studios is owned by Viktor, but Raghu feels that it's his hard work that has made the studio huge. Viktor passes away, and in his 'will', he gives Viktory Studios to Mahika Nandy (Mahima Makwana), a journalist. What will happen when an insider Raghu and an outsider Mahika will be pitted against each other? Well, watch the show to know that.

The series is created by Sumit Roy, and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The first part of season 1 of Showtime has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and it has four episodes. The series is engaging and enetrtaining, and there's not even a single moment that will bore you. While it showcases the dark side of the industry, Mihir and Archit, have narrated it in a way that you will feel like you are watching a proper Bollywood movie. There's drama, emotions, twists and turns, songs, everything. It keeps you hooked from the first scene itself.

From nepotism to star egos to comebacks of actresses to pre-marital pregnancy, Showtime explores everything that maybe we have heard about the industry. Also, if you know the industry very well, you might be able to connect the dots and get the references of the real life actors used in the series.

Showtime Actors' Performances

When it comes to performances, Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana are the show stealers. The two are the leads in the show, and have performed wonderfully. Emraan's character has grey shades and he has portrayed the role of Raghu Khanna to a T. In fact, after watching the show, it is difficult to imagine any other actor in this role. Even though there are many senior actors in the series, Mahima Makwana shines, proving that she is surely an outsider who deserves your attention.

Rajeev Khandelwal as Armaan, a superstar looking for a hit film is just amazing. He gets the perfect superstar attitude required for the role. Shriya Saran is damn good in the role of an actress who after marriage leaves acting, but is wanting to make a comeback. Mouni Roy shines in the role of a starlet who is looking for a big break. Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz are also good in their respective roles, and Vishal Vashishtha's strong performance will surely grab your attention.

Overall, Showtime is a series that has been presented like a proper Bollywood film which has everything, from drama to emotions to dialogue-baazi. You should surely binge-watch this one as you will enjoy it. By the way, we are now eagerly waiting for the part 2 of season 1.