Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engaged: DREAMY PICS From Mukesh Ambani's Younger Son's Roka Ceremony Are Here

Anant Ambani engaged: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as the two lovebirds got engaged on Thursday (December 29). Anant, who is the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of his family members. The couple's family was present at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara during the intimate ceremony.

Parimal Nathwani, who is the Director-Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited, shared a picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's roka ceremony along with a heartfelt message. He congratulated the couple on their engagement, writing a message for them on social media.

Parimal Nathwani gave the fans a glimpse of the newly engaged couple on his official Twitter handle. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani couldn't take their eyes off each other, giving us a picture-perfect moment.

"Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji's blessings be with you always," Parimal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Anant Ambani received a warm welcome as he arrived at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdawara with his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Rajasthan | Anant Ambani visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasmand district. pic.twitter.com/ZWKGYn1ON0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 29, 2022

WHAT DID ANANT AMBANI, RADHIKA MERCHANT WEAR FOR ROKA?

The couple complemented each other in traditional outfits, looking stunning as they posed together for the camera. While Radhika Merchant donned a peach lehena, Anant Ambani opted for a traditional kurta for the roka ceremony.

ANANT AMBANI, RADHIKA MERCHANT WEDDING DATE

Although the Ambani family didn't reveal the wedding date, they dropped hints that the couple will tie the knot soon. On Thursday, Reliance Industries released a statement that read, "Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

WHO IS RADHIKA MERCHANT? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ANANT AMBANI'S FIANCEE

Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Anant Ambani, is the daughter of entrepreneur Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Viren Merchant is the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. Radhika Merchant pursued her graduation in economics and politics from the New York University. She is currently serving as the board member of Encore Healthcare.

Earlier this year, the Ambani family hosted an Arangestram ceremony for Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs and prominent personalities attended the ceremony where Radhika, who is trained Bharatnatyam dancer, performed on stage.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and the entire Ambani family including Mukesh and Nita.

