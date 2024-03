Known for his versatile filmography , he is loved for his performance and depictions of the roles of in series like Pataal Lok, Stree, Dream Girl Franchise and more. He picks up a new character every time and with all the pressure of that character, he has never disappointed us with his performance on screen. The actor has given us some memorable characters which included both comic and grey shaded characters making him among the versatile actors. So keeping our wild guess aside, the actor is none other than Abhishek Banerjee whom we have last seen playing an antagonist in Apurva. Now he is ready to come up with the three highly upcoming anticipated films namely Vedaa, Stree 2 and Section 84 and it's quite a known fact that his presence promises to elevate the projects to new heights. Each shade of Abhishek's characters have always won hearts and most of the time his presence has also been the crucial role of any film. Abhishek's notable and the most celebrated Character Jaana has been a milestone in Indian Cinema which was introduced by Director Amar Kaushik in Stree in 2018. With his portrayal of Jaana, he has not only captured the hearts but also seamlessly connected multiple audiences, adding depth to each narrative. The character earned him widespread acclaim for his comedic timing and endearing performance. But in 2022, surprisingly Amar Kaushik added the character of Jaana in Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan. The cameo of Abhishek has not only delighted the audience but also hinted about a cinematic universe. Now the anticipation is slowly reaching heights as Jaana will be again coming in Stree 2. The portrayal of this iconic role promises not only to continue the legacy of the character but may also deepen the connection between Stree, Bhediya, and potentially other films within this shared universe. Abhishek Banerjee will be starring in Vedaa as well alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. He is all set to explore the complexities of a grey character, promising audiences a captivating portrayal that challenges perceptions. Earlier also he was known for doing grey shaded characters but in Vedaa, the audiences are eagerly waiting for his intense versatility and curious about how he is going to portray this new grey shade. Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen next with Amitabh Bacchan in Section 84 which will be a court room drama.