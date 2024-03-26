Karmita Kaur New Leaked Video: Punjabi Insta Influencer’s Kissing Clip Goes Viral; Is It Real Or Fake?

Karmita
Kaur
Kiss
Video
Controversy:
Last
year,
several
Punjabi
influences
made
headlines
after
their
leaked
private
videos
made
it
to
the
internet.
After
the
infamous
clip
of
the
Kulhad
Pizza
Couple
-
Sehaj
Arora
and
Gurpreet
Kaur,
Instagram
influencer
Karmita
Kaur
also
grabbed
eyeballs
for
the
same
reason.
Soon
after,
Karmita
Kaur
reacted
strongly
and
cleared
that
the
video
was
fake.
Now,
six
months
after
the
whole
incident,
the
Punjabi
influencer
is
back
in
the
news
for
a
similar
reason.
We're
saying
so
because
a
few
days
ago,
a
kissing
video,
allegedly
featuring
Karmita
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
PUNJABI
INFLUENCER
KARMITA
KAUR
KISS
VIDEO
BREAKS
THE
INTERNET
Interestingly,
the
video
was
uploaded
on
Karmita's
own
official
Instagram
profile.
In
the
video,
a
girl
resembling
Karmita
is
seen
sharing
a
kiss
with
a
guy.
The
nature
of
the
video
significantly
contributed
to
its
rapid
viral
spread.
However,
soon
after,
the
Insta
story
was
deleted
from
the
account.
Unfortunately,
the
clip
rapidly
spread
across
various
social
media
platforms
and
messaging
apps,
eventually
reaching
Telegram
channels,
YouTube,
Twitter,
and
even
adult
websites.
KARMITA
KAUR
KISSING
VIDEO
REAL
OR
FAKE?
Following
the
widespread
circulation
of
the
video,
Karmita
Kaur
posted
another
story
and
revealed
that
her
Instagram
profile
was
hacked.
As
she
got
her
account
back
amid
the
viral
kissing
video
controversy,
she
reportedly
posted
a
note
which
read,
"I'm
back
(queen
emoji).
Few
hours
ago
my
id
got
hack,
thankyou
to
few
individuals
who
helped
me
throughout."
However,
she
chose
to
not
talk
about
the
viral
clip.
Interestingly,
she
didn't
even
mention
whether
it
was
real
or
fake.
WHO
IS
KARMITA
KAUR?
ALL
ABOUT
THE
PUNJABI
INFLUENCER
According
to
information
available
online,
Karmita
Kaur
was
born
on
October
2,
2004.
The
19-year-old
is
from
Punjab,
India,
and
is
known
for
her
charisma
and
talent,
quickly
gaining
fame
in
the
world
of
social
media.
Her
popularity
surged
even
further
when
she
obtained
a
student
visa
for
Canada
in
just
ten
days.
She
owns
a
huge
fan
following
of
ove
1.1
million
on
Instagram.
She's
a
popular
name
on
Snapchat
and
YouTube.