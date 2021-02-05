Chrissy Teigen Gets Endometriosis Surgery After Experiencing Painful Cramps

Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter and revealed to her fans that she underwent surgery to treat endometriosis. According to experts, the condition causes uterine-like tissue to grow outside of the uterus, resulting in painful period cramps, spotting and other symptoms.

Teigen shared a video of her stomach moving, reportedly due to cramps. In the tweet, she also revealed that her son would have been born this week. Back in September 2020, Chrissy suffered from pregnancy loss and was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding, she wrote, "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

In another tweet, she wrote, "Took at this Weary face I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops." According to Jessica Shepherd, MD, an OB-GYN in Texas, severe endometriosis cramps typically feel like tugging, twisting, or pulling, although every patient's description of their pain is subjective, reported Insider.

Soon after, she shared an update post with a video after coming out of the surgery, "an update: holy shit it's a no on the soup but a go on Curb."

Chrissy also talked about her other kids in the house who were playing around after she had reached home and said, "I know kids are extremely antsy beings normally but they absolutely absolutely flail, high kick and tornado more when you tell them to be careful around your healing body?? they feel the calm energy and they MUST fuckin break it STAT!"

Reports have revealed that endometriosis affects one out of every 10 women of reproductive age, or roughly 176 million women worldwide. It's most commonly diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s. Chrissy, this week was facing backlash from fans after she tweeted about ordering $13000 USD wine, claiming that it was 'not relatable'.

