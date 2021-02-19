FKA Twigs Shares Details Of Alleged Abuse By Shia LaBeouf, Says ‘It's A Miracle I Came Out Alive'

Singer FKA Twigs recently discussed details about the alleged abusive relationship she had with actor Shia LaBeouf. FKA went on to describe him as 'an inherently abusive' person and alleged that he subjected her to physical, emotional and verbal violence.

Twigs told Elle magazine, "It's a miracle I came out alive." She went on to explain the "calculated, systematic, tricky, and maze-like" tactics, describing them as love bombing her, gaslighting her, then using social isolation and sleep deprivation to control her.

She added, "If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf]."

Talking about how she survived, she added, "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

She shared that LaBeouf would display overt affection to win her back after fights. Recalling an incident she revealed that he had sent her over 10 and 20 bunches of flowers a day for 10 days. "It was a bit too much. It felt uncomfortable. I look back now, and it feels like really aggressive love."

He allegedly had set a quota for the number of kisses she was supposed to give him every day. And would resort to abusing her for hours if she fell short. He would wake her up at odd hours in the night and make her watch 'gruesome' true crime documentaries before bed, and insist that she sleep naked.

Talking about living with him, she said that felt very intimidated. "He had a gun by the side of the bed and was erratic. [I never knew what would] make him angry with me," she said.

While reacting to the allegation in December 2020, LaBeouf had said, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

